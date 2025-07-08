Gregg Wallace sacked from BBC as 50 fresh allegations made against MasterChef star

MasterChef host Gregg Wallace has been sacked from the BBC. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Gregg Wallace has been sacked as a presenter on MasterChef as 50 more people have reportedly come forward to make allegations against him.

It comes following an inquiry into his alleged misconduct by production company Banijay.

The 60-year-old had stepped away from hosting the much-loved cooking competition last year after a number of historical complaints came to light.

A university student has claimed he reached under her skirt and pinched her bottom in a nightclub, and a junior worker alleged he dropped his trousers in front of her while he was not wearing any underwear.

Production firm Banijay previously said Wallace is "committed to fully co-operating" with the external review while his lawyers have previously strongly denied "he engages in behaviour of a sexually harassing nature", according to BBC News.

BBC News said it has not seen the final Banijay report but it is understood the presenter has been sacked.

For 20 years, Gregg Wallace has been one of the most high-profile presenters on TV in the UK. Picture: Getty

Earlier on Tuesday, the former greengrocer claimed he had been cleared of the "most serious and sensational accusations" against him ahead of the report examining his alleged misconduct.

In a statement posted on his Instagram account, he said: "I will not go quietly. I will not be cancelled for convenience. I was tried by media and hung out to dry well before the facts were established.

"The full story of this incredible injustice must be told and it is very much a matter of public interest."

Wallace started out as a greengrocer before he shot to fame fronting BBC shows including Inside The Factory, Supermarket Secrets, as well as MasterChef, Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals.

Wallace has been the face of BBC One cooking show MasterChef for years. Picture: Getty

The most recent series of MasterChef: The Professionals continued to air last year amid allegations against Wallace, but two MasterChef celebrity Christmas specials were pulled from the BBC's schedule in December 2024.

At the time, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said she would look to impose new standards in the creative industry amid the allegations.

A BBC spokesperson said: "Banijay UK instructed the law firm Lewis Silkin to run an investigation into allegations against Gregg Wallace.

"We are not going to comment until the investigation is complete and the findings are published."

Banijay UK declined to comment on Wallace's comments.