Gregg Wallace formally sacked from BBC over no confidence 'learned behaviour' can be changed

Gregg Wallace has been banned from working at the BBC as a presenter. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

A scathing dismissal letter from the BBC has revealed Gregg Wallace has been officially sacked over concerns about his "learned behaviour."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes days after the 60-year-old was sacked from MasterChef as reportedly 50 more people came forward to make allegations about him.

Mr Wallace has now been banned from working as a presenter at the BBC again, according to a dismissal letter from Claire Powell, head of compliance for BBC Television.

Ms Powell said executives did not “have the confidence that you can change what seems to be learned behaviour” including inappropriate jokes.

The letter obtained by The Telegraph added: “The 2025 findings reflect that you acknowledge some of your comments have offended or upset people, but it is clear that you struggle to distinguish the boundaries between appropriate and inappropriate behaviour in the workplace, as well as lacking awareness of why your behaviour impacts others.

Read more: BBC pulls MasterChef Christmas specials after allegations over Gregg Wallace’s conduct

Read more: Gregg Wallace apologises for ‘any offence that I caused’ amid deluge of sexual misconduct allegations

He has been officially dropped from the BBC after he was sacked from MasterChef. Picture: Alamy

“I do not have confidence that your behaviour can change to ensure there is a sufficiently safe and respectful environment for others working with you in the types of programmes the BBC has engaged you to present.

"Such productions are not heavily scripted programmes and involve sound and consistent levels of judgment in relation to interactions with others which cannot constantly be monitored or supervised."

Ms Powell said she had "taken into account" Mr Wallace's autism diagnosis, which he appeared to link to the allegations of misconduct.

In a statement, he previously said: "My neurodiversity, now formally diagnosed as autism, was suspected and discussed by colleagues across countless seasons of Master Chef.

"Yet nothing was done to investigate my disability or protect me from what I now realise was a dangerous environment for over twenty years. That failure is now being quietly buried."

Mr Wallace said he would "not go quietly" in an Instagram statement. Picture: Alamy

In the dismissal letter, Ms Powell said of his diagnosis: “I have noted that you do not consider certain environments to now be ‘safe’ for you.

"In addition to the duty of care towards you, the BBC equally to take into account the safety and duty of care owed towards contributors, members of the public and colleagues on production teams that you may engage with and the appropriate use of licence fee payers’ money in establishing a safe working environment for all."

Earlier this week, Mr Wallace slammed the "slanderous" BBC after the conclusion of a nine-month investigation, known as the Silkins Report, into allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

"I will not go quietly. I will not be cancelled for convenience," he said on Instagram.

"The full story of this incredible injustice must be told and it is very much a matter of public interest."

50 additional people reportedly brought allegations against Mr Wallace. Picture: Alamy

He claimed he has been cleared by the report of the "most serious and sensational accusations made against me" and that he was "hung out to dry well before the facts were established."

However, Mr Wallace added the reports finds him guilty of inappropriate language between 2005 and 2018.

"I recognise that some of my humour and language, at times, was inappropriate. For that, I apologise without reservation,' he said.

Among the allegations levelled at Mr Wallace are that he reached under a university student's skirt and pinched her bottom at a nightclub and that dropped his trousers and exposed himself in front of a junior worker.

Mr Wallace started out as a greengrocer before he shot to fame fronting BBC shows including Inside The Factory, Supermarket Secrets, as well as MasterChef, Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals.

The most recent series of MasterChef: The Professionals continued to air last year amid allegations against Mr Wallace, but two MasterChef celebrity Christmas specials were pulled from the BBC's schedule in December 2024.