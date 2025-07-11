Gregg Wallace formally sacked from BBC over no confidence 'learned behaviour' can be changed

11 July 2025, 00:45

Gregg Wallace outside ITV Studios Featuring: Gregg Wallace Where: London, United Kingdom When: 29 Nov 2016
Gregg Wallace has been banned from working at the BBC as a presenter. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

A scathing dismissal letter from the BBC has revealed Gregg Wallace has been officially sacked over concerns about his "learned behaviour."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes days after the 60-year-old was sacked from MasterChef as reportedly 50 more people came forward to make allegations about him.

Mr Wallace has now been banned from working as a presenter at the BBC again, according to a dismissal letter from Claire Powell, head of compliance for BBC Television.

Ms Powell said executives did not “have the confidence that you can change what seems to be learned behaviour” including inappropriate jokes.

The letter obtained by The Telegraph added: “The 2025 findings reflect that you acknowledge some of your comments have offended or upset people, but it is clear that you struggle to distinguish the boundaries between appropriate and inappropriate behaviour in the workplace, as well as lacking awareness of why your behaviour impacts others.

Read more: BBC pulls MasterChef Christmas specials after allegations over Gregg Wallace’s conduct

Read more: Gregg Wallace apologises for ‘any offence that I caused’ amid deluge of sexual misconduct allegations

MasterChef Presenters, John Torode and Gregg Wallace
He has been officially dropped from the BBC after he was sacked from MasterChef. Picture: Alamy

“I do not have confidence that your behaviour can change to ensure there is a sufficiently safe and respectful environment for others working with you in the types of programmes the BBC has engaged you to present.

"Such productions are not heavily scripted programmes and involve sound and consistent levels of judgment in relation to interactions with others which cannot constantly be monitored or supervised."

Ms Powell said she had "taken into account" Mr Wallace's autism diagnosis, which he appeared to link to the allegations of misconduct.

In a statement, he previously said: "My neurodiversity, now formally diagnosed as autism, was suspected and discussed by colleagues across countless seasons of Master Chef.

"Yet nothing was done to investigate my disability or protect me from what I now realise was a dangerous environment for over twenty years. That failure is now being quietly buried."

File photo dated 15/5/2014 of MasterChef host Gregg Wallace who has said accusations about him making sexual comments towards staff and guests have come from 'middle-class women of a certain age'. Issue date: Sunday December 1, 2024.
Mr Wallace said he would "not go quietly" in an Instagram statement. Picture: Alamy

In the dismissal letter, Ms Powell said of his diagnosis: “I have noted that you do not consider certain environments to now be ‘safe’ for you.

"In addition to the duty of care towards you, the BBC equally to take into account the safety and duty of care owed towards contributors, members of the public and colleagues on production teams that you may engage with and the appropriate use of licence fee payers’ money in establishing a safe working environment for all."

Earlier this week, Mr Wallace slammed the "slanderous" BBC after the conclusion of a nine-month investigation, known as the Silkins Report, into allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

"I will not go quietly. I will not be cancelled for convenience," he said on Instagram.

"The full story of this incredible injustice must be told and it is very much a matter of public interest."

50 additional people reportedly brought allegations against Mr Wallace.
50 additional people reportedly brought allegations against Mr Wallace. Picture: Alamy

He claimed he has been cleared by the report of the "most serious and sensational accusations made against me" and that he was "hung out to dry well before the facts were established."

However, Mr Wallace added the reports finds him guilty of inappropriate language between 2005 and 2018.

"I recognise that some of my humour and language, at times, was inappropriate. For that, I apologise without reservation,' he said.

Among the allegations levelled at Mr Wallace are that he reached under a university student's skirt and pinched her bottom at a nightclub and that dropped his trousers and exposed himself in front of a junior worker.

Mr Wallace started out as a greengrocer before he shot to fame fronting BBC shows including Inside The Factory, Supermarket Secrets, as well as MasterChef, Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals.

The most recent series of MasterChef: The Professionals continued to air last year amid allegations against Mr Wallace, but two MasterChef celebrity Christmas specials were pulled from the BBC's schedule in December 2024.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Columbus School and College, Chelmsford, United Kingdom. Architect: Haverstock Associates LLP, 2013. Panorama of schoolyard with

Special needs school put students at 'risk of harm' as headteacher sacked

GPs will be told to stop giving sick notes to sign people off work.

GPs told to stop handing out sick notes and start sending people to job coaches and gyms

A TUI plane destined for Gatwick was diverted to an airport in Maine, US.

Brits stranded in 'war zone' conditions for 12 hours as TUI plane diverts mid-flight due to 'smoking'

The charred remains of Grenfell Tower, Notting Hill, London, Britain. The 24 storey residential Tower block was engulfed in flames in the summer of 2017.

Grenfell families accuse government of ‘shameless betrayal’ over pause on investigation into 'implicated' firms

John Lacey, 42, was sentenced to 14-months imprisonment.

Thug, 42, jailed for punching pregnant girlfriend in stomach in attack that 'changed victim forever'

Morgan Gibbs-White is set to join Tottenham

Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White set to join Tottenham in £60m transfer

Empty shop with To Let sign in central West London.

London store closures hit 10-year high - as government urged to invest £5bn to save UK's high-streets

Liverpool Women v Aston Villa Women - Pre Season Friendly

Arsenal close to record-breaking £1m signing of Liverpool’s Olivia Smith in landmark deal

Blue Stevens was stabbed to death in Knightsbridge after 'standing up to someone who was trying to steal his watch'

'I can't stop crying': Heartbroken mum of man stabbed to death outside five-star hotel 'for his Rolex' pays tribute

'Birkin' bag by Hermes which belonged to British-French actress and singer Jane Birkin

Original Hermes Birkin bag which belonged to actress Jane Birkin sells for £8.6 million

Parts of an Air India plane that crashed on Thursday are seen on top of a building in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, June 13, 2025.

Investigators look into Air India's vital engine switches after plane crash killed 270 people

Sean O'Meara

Four suspicious devices found where police shot chainsaw-wielding man in gas mask

Distressing footage Body worn footage shows PC Lydia Ward being comforted by colleagues as she is bleeding from the nose after she tried to arrest an assault suspect at Manchester Airport.

Shocking clip shows cop with bloodied nose crying after Manchester Airport brawl as bodycam footage shown to jury

A neurosurgeon pointing towards a computer as they analyse a patient MRI Scan at a brain surgery clinic.

Air pollution exposure increases risk of common brain tumour, study suggests

Frank Barrie

EastEnders star and theatre legend Frank Barrie dead at 88 - as family pays tribute

PC Luke Holden PCSO Tim Parry Sgt Greg Gillespie

'I saw the look in his eyes': Hero officers open up about moment they came face-to-face with Southport killer

Latest News

See more Latest News

Screen grab of Leader of the House of Commons, Lucy Powell, speaking in the chamber during the debate on draft legislation giving the Government 'the power to direct steel companies in England' to protect British Steel's Scunthorpe plant.

Commons leader 'vows to fix broken system' after LBC investigation 'shines light' on SEN parents' cease & desist letters
Blue Stevens, 26, was stabbed to death in Knightsbridge after 'standing up to someone who was trying to steal his watch'.

Father stabbed to death outside five-star hotel 'for his Rolex' pictured - as tributes pour in for victim
A top Ukrainian intelligence officer has been shot dead.

Ukrainian intelligence officer accused of sabotage attacks in Russia shot dead in Kyiv

Police rushed from the Russian embassy to stop the thieves.

Masked thieves target Lamborghini driver in west London - hours after man knifed to death ‘for Rolex’
Health Secretary Wes Streeting takes part in the Call the Cabinet phone-in on LBC, hosted by Shelagh Fogarty

Wes Streeting suggests doctors could take pension cut to pay for pay rises ahead of 'unprecedented' strikes
rack and field athlete Caster Semenya's right to a fair hearing was violated by the Swiss judicial system, the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has ruled.

Caster Semenya wins human right fight as sex eligibility case set to return to court

Lewis Capaldi's forthcoming tour has been a sell-out

Lewis Capaldi's emotional message to fans after comeback tour tickets sell-out within an hour
Eight people were taken to hospital after a car collided into Highcliffe Care Home, in Sunderland

Eight taken to hospital after stolen BMW smashes into care home during police chase - as two men arrested
A hospital has reported that children queuing for supplements have been killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza.

10 children queuing for nutritional supplements killed in Israeli strike in Gaza, hospital says
Four people have been arrested after cyber-attacks on M&S, Co-op and Harrods.

Three teenagers and woman, 20, arrested over crippling cyber-attack on Marks & Spencer, Co-op and Harrods

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's King Charles III meets volunteers during his visit to the Walmer RNLI Lifeboat Station in Walmer

King asks if RNLI volunteers ‘get a lot’ of small boats callouts during visit

Hugh Grant talks to Queen Camilla at the Wimbledon Championships

Queen Camilla chats with Hugh Grant as she attends day 10 of Wimbledon

Britain's Prince William, and Kate, Princess of Wales attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Princess of Wales stuns in show-stopping red silk dress at state banquet return

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News