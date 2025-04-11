Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane, 52, diagnosed with ALS

By Danielle de Wolfe

Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane has revealed he's been diagnosed with ALS.

The US actor, best known for playing Dr Mark Sloane - also referred to as 'McSteamy' - in the hit ABC medical drama, shared his diagnosis in a recent interview with People magazine.

Determined to continue with his acting career, the star confirmed he would continue his role as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria, which is due to start next week.

Eric explained: “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week,” he told People.

“I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also referred to as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease), is a rare form of motor neurone disease (MND) that gained prominence after the ice bucket challenge raising money for the disease went viral on social media.

ALS, a nervous system disease, affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and ultimately leads to muscle loss and wastage.

There is currently no known cure or effective treatment for the terminal disease.

The diagnosis marks the latest in a string of major life events for the US star.

Last month Dane's wife, Rebecca Gayheart, filed documents in a bid to dismiss their ongoing divorce proceedings last month.

It's thought Rebecca initially sought to dissolve their 14-year marriage in February 2018.

The diagnosis has led fans to take to social media to express their concern for the star.

One user was seen to post to X: "Eric Dane being diagnosed with als ruined my week..."

Another echoed the concern, adding: "Gutted to hear about Eric Dane. Sending him and all those that love him strength."

The actor's diagnosis comes amid ongoing research into the disease.

There is currently no cure for ALS, with research continuing with the assistance of a variety of charities in a bid to further understand the disease.