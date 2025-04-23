Gwyneth Paltrow reveals truth about 'caveman diet' after years of being 'obsessed' with healthy eating

Gwyneth Paltrow has ditched her ultra-strict Paleo diet. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she is ditching her strict Paleo diet as she is "sick" of it, after years of being "obsessed" with healthy eating.

The 52-year-old actress, who launched wellness brand GOOP, revealed the truth about her strict diet and her obsession with healthy eating that became "didactical".

Speaking on her GOOP podcast, she said: "I went into hardcore macrobiotic for a certain time, that was an interesting chapter where I got obsessed with eating very very healthily."

She added: "I really deepened my connection with food and the whole philosophy around macrobiotics which is essentially just how they eat in the mountains of Japan so very local and seasonal.

"Lots of fish, vegetables, rice, no diary, no sugar etc. I think that period of time I might have got a little didactical about it.

"I was just so amazed that we had this power in our hands that if we treated ourselves well and hydrated and ate whole foods that we could just feel so much better. I was sort of intoxicated by that idea and I still feel that way to this day."

Gwyneth Paltrow launched wellness brand GOOP. Picture: Getty

Ms Paltrow went on to say things had become "a little more complicated" with "inflammation and stuff". She said: "It's the reason Brad and I became Paleo a few years ago now. Although I’m a little bit sick of it, if I’m honest."

According to the British Heart Foundation the Paleo diet based on meat, fish, vegetables, nuts and seeds, and excludes grains, pulses, dairy products, refined sugar and processed foods. Compared with the average diet in the west, it is higher in protein, fibre and fat, and lower in sugars and starchy carbohydrates.

Ms Paltrow revealed she is moving away from the diet as she is starting to eat foods that would be restricted under the plan.

She said: "I’m getting back into eating sourdough bread, cheese – there I said it. A little pasta after being strict with it for so long.

"But again I think it's a good template, eating foods that are as whole and fresh as possible. I don't think there are any doctor or nutritionist that would refute that."

The paleo diet was popularised by a book of the same name in 2002. It is also sometimes called the ‘caveman diet’ or ‘stone age diet’, as it claims we should only eat foods available to our hunter-gatherer ancestors.