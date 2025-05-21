Hannah Spearritt gives fans glimpse into life after S Club 7 as she becomes 'survivalist and prepper' in American jungle

Hannah has given fans a glimpse into her new life. Picture: Instagram

By Henry Moore

S Club 7’s Hannah Spearritt has given fans a look into her new life as a "survivalist and prepper" in the jungles of Central America.

The noughties icon, 44, moved to Costa Rica in January after quitting both the band and the UK.

She decided to upend her life and move there after falling in love with the country during a 2018 visit.

Hannah moved to the jungle alongside her partner, Adam Thomas and their two children, aged five and three.

Taking to Instagram this week, the star gave fans a look into their new life, describing herself as a "Prepper, survivalist and creator now living the uninhibited jungle life."

Captioning the post showing off the stunning forests and mountains near their new home, she wrote: "Looking out to new beginnings.. at our new #home!

"Next on the menu is to learn permaculture… and have a laugh at ourselves filming the planting of the fruit forest!"

Opening up about how the move has improved her mental health and wellbeing, Hannaha said: "Morning walks down to the waterfall… trying to keep up with the little legs!

Hannah on a rope swing. Picture: Instagram

"I’m putting together a little reel of this magical place that has really helped me recover from a challenging year and I’ll put the link in with it so you can enjoy it too if u like."

S Club 7 fans were quick to throw their support behind Hannah and her huge life change.

`Hannah moved to Costa Rica with her children. Picture: Instagram

One wrote: "Love seeing you just be a mum, you suit it, miss you at S Club but this is more wholesome and shows how real you are."

While another added: "Glad your having a great time, so happy to see you all happy! xx"