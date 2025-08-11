Harry Aikines-Aryeetey first celeb named for Strictly 2025

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey will compete on Strictly Come Dancing in 2025. Picture: Press release

By William Mata

British former sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is the first celebrity to have been confirmed for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Olympian, who was the UK men’s 100m champion in 2020, was confirmed on Monday after a skit on CBBC’s Newsround where he pretended to be a choreographer.

Aikines-Aryeetey, 36, competed in a Christmas special of the BBC One show last year alongside professional partner Nancy Xu.

"After the Christmas Special, it was so nice I just had to do it twice,” he said.

“I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly family this series and I’m ready to give it all I’ve got.

“I’ll be bringing tons of energy to light up the dance floor. Let’s hope I’m as quick picking up the routines as I am on the track."

The next three celebrity contestants joining the new series of Strictly will be announced live on The One Show on Monday.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey ran his personal best for the 100m in 2013. Picture: Alamy

Who is Harry Aikines-Aryeetey?

Aikines-Aryeetey was a talented junior athlete, winning gold medals at both 100m and 200 metres at the World Youth Championships in 2005, winning that year’s BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year.

He did not reach such heights as a senior, but was an important part of the British 4x100m relay for a decade and won three European titles as part of the team as well as individual 100m silver in 2014. He ran his personal best 10.08 seconds for the 100m in 2013.

Aged 31, he finally became British champion in the covid-hit UK championships in 2020 and made several teams in his final year as a professional in 2022.

Since then, Aikines-Aryeetey has enjoyed life on the celebrity circuit and appeared as Nitro in the BBC rebooted Gladiators series.