Harry and Meghan hold 'Beckxit' talks with Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz as Sussexes advise on 'family feud'

By Shannon Cook

The Sussexes, Harry and Meghan, have reportedly held 'Beckxit' talks with Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are well positioned to advise the young couple on navigating 'family feuds', having experienced a high-profile departure from the UK and royal duties amid rising tensions - a move that was dubbed 'Megxit'.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly 'secretly supporting' David Beckham's son, Brooklyn, and his wife Nicola Peltz - daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz.

Meghan and Nicola are understood have engaged in a 'deep and meaningful' discussion after both being harshly slated for being 'homewreckers' or women who 'tear apart their husbands' families'.

The Sussexes reportedly invited the young couple - who live in Los Angeles - for dinner at their mansion in Montecito, California.

Brooklyn, 26, and Nicola, 30, have reportedly received 'unwavering support' from the Royal couple amid alleged rising tensions with David and Victoria Beckham.

London, UK. 24 Feb, 2025. Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attends Burberry's AW25 runway show during London Fashion Week Feb 2025 at TATE Britain. Credit: Justin Ng/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

'Harry and Meghan were very empathetic and very kind to them both. Harry was fully aware of the situation and offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through similar', a source told MailOnline.

Amid alleged rising family disagreements, Brooklyn and Nicola were reportedly not present at David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is still battling his own family drama, having recently spoken out about being cut off from the Royal family.

The Duke of Sussex has said he “can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK” after he lost a Court of Appeal challenge over his security arrangements while in the country.

Harry, 40, lost his appeal against the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of protection when in the UK.

The challenge came after Harry and Meghan left the UK and first moved to Canada, and then California, after announcing they wanted to step back as senior royals.

In a summary of the ruling, judge Sir Geoffrey Vos said Ravec’s decision was “understandable and perhaps predictable”.

February 3, 2024, Westwood, Ca, USA: LOS ANGELES - FEB 3: Romeo Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham at the ''Lola'' Special VIP Screening at the Bruin Theater on February 3, 2024 in Westwood, CA. Picture: Alamy

Prince Harry spoke about his strained relationship with his family after he lost a Court of Appeal challenge over his security arrangements while in the UK.

He said: "Of course, some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course, they will never forgive me for lots of things. But I would love reconciliation with my family."

Harry made reference to his father King Charles's cancer battle as he said: "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff."

The Duke of Sussex said it is “impossible” for him to take his family back to the UK safely after losing his Court of Appeal challenge over his security arrangements while in the country.

London, UK. 9th Apr, 2025. The Duke of Sussex leaves the Royal Courts of Justice, during his appeal against a High Court ruling on his legal claim against the Home Office over the level of security he now receives while he is in the UK. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to BBC News after the decision he said: “For the time being, it’s impossible for me to take my family back to the UK safely.”

He added: “I can’t see a world in which I would be bringing my wife and children back to the UK at this point, and the things that they’re going to miss is, well, everything you know.

“I love my country I always have done, despite what some people in that country have done.

“So you know? I miss the UK, I miss parts of the UK. Of course I do. And I think that’s it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland.”

Harry had appealed against the dismissal of his High Court claim against the Home Office over the decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) that he should receive a different degree of protection when in the UK.

His barristers told a two-day hearing in April that he was “singled out” for “inferior treatment” and that Ravec did not follow its own “terms of reference” when deciding his security.

The Home Office, which is legally responsible for Ravec’s decisions, opposed the appeal, with its lawyers telling the court that a “bespoke” process was used for Harry and that the duke had “no proper basis” for challenging Ravec’s decision.

In a ruling earlier this month, Sir Geoffrey Vos, Lord Justice Bean and Lord Justice Edis dismissed Harry’s appeal.

Reading a summary of the decision, Sir Geoffrey said:”The duke was in effect stepping in and out of the cohort of protection provided by Ravec.

“Outside the UK, he was outside the cohort, but when in the UK, his security would be considered as appropriate.”

He continued: “It was impossible to say that this reasoning was illogical or inappropriate, indeed it seemed sensible.”

Sir Geoffrey also said Ravec’s decision was “understandable and perhaps predictable”.