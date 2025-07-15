Harry Potter then and now: How TV and classic actors look side by side

15 July 2025, 14:57

Comp image of Dominic McLaughlin and Daniel Radcliffe playing Harry Potter
Dominic McLaughlin (left) Daniel Radcliffe - both stars of the titular role. Picture: Getty / LBC / HBO

By William Mata

They may not have been born when the world first saw Harry board the Hogwarts Express but the next generation of actors are on set to film a new television series.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fans have been given their first look at Dominic McLaughlin in Gryffindor robes after the actor was cast in the titular role for the HBO production.

Updates on the television series have been drip fed to fans so far, with a first picture released in May. This showed of McLaughlin sat with Alastair Stout, who will play Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton, who has signed on to play Hermione Granger.

The three best mates and protagonists from JK Rowling’s wizarding world have been the focus of the updates so far. But there have also been announcements of the supporting cast, including news that Katherine Parkinson, Johnny Flynn, Paapa Essiedu, and John Lithgow are on board.

Filming has now started at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden with the series lined up to premiere on HBO in January 2027. It is thought that the plot will closely follow the Rowling books and also the eight films, which were released between 2001 and 2011.

Here is how the new actors compare in appearance to the previous generation. Before you ask, no mention can be found online of who is playing Voldemort, assuming the villain features.

Comp image of Dominic McLaughlin and Daniel Radcliffe playing Harry Potter
The actors both got the role when they were 11, the same age of Harry in the first film. Picture: Getty / LBC / HBO

Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe (2001-2011) / Dominic McLaughlin (2025-)

Scottish actor McLaughlin is a debutant but looks every inch the double of a young Daniel Radcliffe in early photos. The youngster will also star in Grow, a film out this summer.

Radcliffe, now 35 and a seasoned actor (and dog walker), has been mooted for a potential return but not revealed if he will be back. He can’t be playing Voldemort, can he?

Hermione Granger has been played by Emma Watson and now Arabella Stanton
Hermione Granger has been played by Emma Watson and now Arabella Stanton. Picture: Getty

Hermione Granger: Emma Watson / Arabella Stanton

No press photos have been released of Stanton in costume as the brainy and headstrong Hermione - but Stanton has been seen by thousands on stage as Matilda.

Watson is currently on a break from acting, but of the original three leads - she has had the highest profile post-Potter career with roles in Little Women, Noah, The Bling Ring, and Beauty and the Beast.

Ron Weasley has been played by Rupert Grint and now Alastair Stout
Ron Weasley has been played by Rupert Grint and now Alastair Stout. Picture: Getty

Ron Weasley: Rupert Grint / Alastair Stout

Stout has no professional credits to his name but impressed auditioners enough to get the leading role of Harry’s gurning buddy Ron Weasley.

On the bright side, Grint had little acting experience before taking the role. On the downside, he has done few productions of note since the final film wrapped.

Molly Weasley: As portrayed by Julie Walters and now Katherine Parkinson
Molly Weasley: As portrayed by Julie Walters and now Katherine Parkinson. Picture: Getty

Molly Weasley: Julie Walters / Katherine Parkinson

The no-nonsense but loving matriarch is a motherly figure to Harry as well as her own many children, in a chaotic household.

Julie Walters played the character for the films and the baton has passed to IT Crowd actress Katherine Parkinson to carry on the legacy.

Jason Isaacs portrayed Lucius Malfoy and Johnny Flynn now has his chance
Jason Isaacs portrayed Lucius Malfoy and Johnny Flynn now has his chance. Picture: Getty

Lucius Malfoy: Jason Isaacs / Johnny Flynn

Isaacs famously turned up for the Half Blood Prince, only to be told that Voldemort’s servant, and cold-blooded father to Draco Malfoy, was in prison for the episode and wasn’t needed.

Johnny Flynn is perhaps best known for playing Mr Knightley alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in the 2020 adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma.

Paapa Essiedu (right) is set to take over the baton from Alan Rickman as Severus Snape
Paapa Essiedu (right) is set to take over the baton from Alan Rickman as Severus Snape. Picture: Getty

Severus Snape: Alan Rickman / Paapa Essiedu

The fan favourite character was played with droll relish by Rickman in the original films. The potions professor is at the heart of the series and his character arc forms the basis of the main narrative.

Rickman died in 2016. The 35-year-old is well-known for his roles in the TV series I May Destroy You and Black Mirror. He has also acted in the film The Outrun.

Albus Dumbledore. The headmaster has been portrayed by Richard Harris (not pictured), Michael Gambon (right), and now John Lithgow
And finally... Albus Dumbledore. The Hogwarts headmaster has been portrayed by Richard Harris (not pictured), Michael Gambon (right), and now John Lithgow. Picture: Getty

Albus Dumbledore: Richard Harris (2001-02), Michael Gambon (2003-11) / John Lithgow

Irish actor Harris died in 2002 and was replaced by Gambon, making this the only major change of cast member across the original films.

Rowling had insisted upon a British cast for the original films but this high water mark has been lowered for the series, it seems, with the casting of US actor Lithgow - who is currently donning a British accent to play Roald Dahl in the West End.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tim Davie, Director-General of the BBC.

BBC taking 'immediate steps' as it vows to ensure Gaza documentary failures 'don't happen again'

Thousands of Afghans are being relocated to the UK as part of a secret scheme set up after a catastrophic personal data leak of people who supported British forces.

MoD could face 'strong claims for substantial compensation' following 'catastrophic' data breach

Sources have said Gerrard treats his daughter's partner Lee "just as he would anyone else”.

Steven Gerrard becomes a grandad at 45 as his daughter, 21, gives birth to baby shared with jailed gangster's son

Michael Ives, 47, and Kerry Ives, 46, have been found guilty at Mold Crown Court of the murder of their two-year-old grandson.

Grandparents found guilty of murdering two-year-old after exposing him to 'casual brutality'

Cardiff Crown Court, main eastern entrance, Cardiff, wales

Three men admit rioting in Cardiff following deaths of two boys

A Taliban fighter stands guard as people queue to enter the passport office at a checkpoint in Kabul in 2021

The £7bn plan to bring thousands of Afghans to UK signed off in secret - as Chancellor faces huge pressure over taxes

Healey lifts veil on Afghan data breach after superinjunction gagged media

‘Deeply uncomfortable’: Defence Secretary apologises for data breach which led to media gag order

Superinjunction has been lifted on the scheme after an MoD data breach

What are superinjunctions and why was Afghan relocation ruling unprecedented?

David Fuller abused at least 100 dead women and girls

Crimes of necrophiliac killer David Fuller who abused at least 100 dead women and girls 'could be repeated'

A Universal Credit poster

83% of Universal Credit claimants are British or Irish nationals, new data reveals

Live
The MoD data breach risked the lives of up to 100,000 people

LIVE: Government says sorry after £7billion leak cover-up over Afghan relocation scheme

Protestors outside the hotel in Epping.

Epping protest over migrant hotel descends into violence after man accused of sexual assault

Ivan Toney during an England match.

'This is why I hate London,' fumes Ivan Toney as England star's car broken into during summer break

Exclusive
Exclusive: Government gagged media over MoD leak that endangered 100,000 Afghan allies

MoD blunder leads to £7billion government cover-up of Taliban 'kill-list'

A drought has been declared in the West and East Midlands. Birmingham's inner-city Edgbaston reservoir is very low

Drought declared in the West and East Midlands - as millions of households already under hosepipe bans

U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Mark Rutte, NATO's secretary general, at the White House

Trump announces weapons for Ukraine after he allegedly asked Zelenskyy whether they can hit Moscow

Latest News

See more Latest News

A rest centre has been set up for residents forced to leave their homes due to the flooding.

Thousands of homes across south London left without water after burst pipe sparks 'signifiant flooding'
Oasis Live '25 Tour - Opening Night

The number one singles Oasis do not play

A British OAP has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle cannabis into Spain.

Brit, 69, arrested for 'smuggling 62kg of cannabis worth £350k' into Spain

John Iwuh

'Predator' jailed for raping woman he met on dating app had 11,000 phone contacts - as victims urged to come forward
On the left Constance has her hands in prayer with rainbow lights behind her. On the right is her police mugshot.

How killer aristocrat Constance Marten’s gilded life unravelled - and how she made friends behind bars
A 19-year-old worker sucked into an industrial meat grinder at Tina’s Burritos has died.

Teen sucked into meat grinder at California burrito factory dies as horrified colleagues watch on
Dr McCarthy stopped paying council tax in April 2022.

Woman who refused to pay council tax for three years in protest at fossil fuel investments fears losing her home
Disney Dream is a cruise ship operated by Disney Cruise Line, part of The Walt Disney Company. Aerial view

Police reveal how girl, aged 5, fell overboard from Disney cruise ship before father saved her
Rachel Reeves

Reeves hails ‘instant impact’ for aspiring homeowners as red tape is cut

Courtney, in her Union flag dress and hat, and her dad Stuart

Schoolgirl, 12, 'punished' for wearing Union flag dress to school culture day

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Britain's King Charles III speaks during a Youth Opportunity Summit at St James's Palace.

King Charles ‘riveted’ by story of Royal Marine boxer who was stabbed - as he hosts Idris Elba and PM at key summit
Queen Camilla, Patron of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, meets a dog during a visit to unveil the dog garden.

Queen left smitten by adorable tiny puppy while opening dog-friendly garden at leading animal sanctuary
Prince Harry is ready to talk to King Charles in the aim of repairing relations between the pair

Prince Harry 'set for peace summit with King Charles’ - but has no plans to meet William

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News