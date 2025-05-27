Harry Potter and the new cast revealed: First pic of child stars ahead of TV series

Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout will star as Hermione, Harry and Ron in the new Harry Potter TV series. Picture: HBO

By Jacob Paul

The three lead child stars for the Harry Potter TV series have been revealed after months of speculation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dominic McLaughlin will play the lead role of Harry Potter, while Arabella Stanton will star as Hermoine Granger.

Alastair Stout has been cast as the third member of the iconic trio - Ron Weasley.

Praising the newcomers, producers Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod hailed their "wonderful" and "unique" talent.

They said: "After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

"The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen.

Paapa Essiedu is set to star in the show. Picture: Alamy

Actor and comedian Nick Frost will star as Hagrid. Picture: Alamy

"We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there.'

The group were picked from a collection of more than 32,000 audition tapes from across the UK and Ireland.

They are set to John Lithgow as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore.

Paapa Essiedu, who has previously played Doctor Who, will play Severus Snape. Janet McTeer will star Professor McGonagall and

Meanwhile, comedy icon Nick Frost is set to star as loved groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid.

Luke Thallon will play professor Quirinus Quirrell while Paul Whitehouse has been cast as caretaker Argus Filch.

Filming Warner Bros' Studios Leavesden is set to begin this summer, with seven seasons of JK Rowling's famous fantasy series to follow.

The show, made by HBO TV, will reportedly cost £75million an episode to make and could air as early as 2026 on HBO Max.