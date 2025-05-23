Harry Potter star rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after struggling to breathe

Stan Yanevski has been hospitalised for emergency surgery. Picture: Getty Images/Instagram

By Will Conroy

Harry Potter star Stan Yanevski was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after experiencing severe breathing difficulties.

The 40-year-old, who played Viktor Krum in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, issued an update on social media on Friday, explaining how he was hospitalised soon after his birthday, last Friday.

The actor shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed with his nose bandaged, with an accompanying caption, saying how he had experienced an “inability to breathe”.

He also thanked fans for their support and explained why he had not initially made the news public, saying he "didn't want to scare or worry anybody".

However, he said "things are looking great" and that he will "be at [his] full powers very soon".

The actor shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed with his nose bandaged. Picture: Instagram/stan_yanevski

Yanevski said on Instagram: “Hello lovely ladies and gentlemen. Time has finally come to reveal the news, but first things first. THANK YOU all for the lovely birthday wishes!

“I appreciate every post, every message, and I promise you I’ve felt very special and supported on this very important day in my life.”

He continued, explaining the situation: “Soon after my birthday, I was hospitalised due to an inability to breathe.

“I was taken into surgery, and the photo was taken right after I had come out of the surgical room.”

Yanevski admitted he had kept the situation private until now to avoid causing concern among his fans and loved ones.

“As always, and those who know me closer, I went through this in silence as I didn’t want to scare or worry anybody. I’ve always been this way. I fight through struggles in quiet,” he wrote.

Yanevski admitted he had kept the situation private until Friday. Picture: Getty Images

The actor expressed his appreciation for the support from those around him, saying: “Of course, I had support from the few I had told and my family, for which I’m very thankful.”

Fortunately, Yanevski reported that his recovery is progressing well.

“I am still recovering and things are looking great. I will be able to breathe freely, experience all scents of life, which was something I had lost over the past months,” he shared.

“I will be able to sleep without struggles, recover properly with peaceful sleep, and be at my full powers very soon.”