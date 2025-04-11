Harry Potter actor rushed to hospital and is in intensive care after 'major surgery'

Nick Moran. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Padgett

Harry Potter and Lock, Stock star Nick Moran has been rushed to hospital for major surgery.

The English actor gave a thumbs up as he was pictured in a neck brace in hospital.

He is best known for his appearance as Scabior in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and Guy Ritchie's Lock, Stock.

Moran has also starred in TV shows including The Bill, Midsomer Murders and Mr Selfridge.

His friend, Terry Stone, told fans: "News update for you all on Nick Moran.

"He’s had major surgery and is recovering in the ICU he’s giving us the thumbs up but still needs your support, prayers & love.

"Let’s pray he fully recovers and is be back to normal soon."

He added: "Nick is very private and isn’t on social media... If there are any further updates on Nick I will let you all know."

Nick Moran. Picture: Alamy

No further details were given on why he underwent surgery.

Moran was born in December 1968 and grew up in East London before kicking off his acting career.

In 2017, he played Barbara Windsor's father in Babs - a biopic based on her life.

He also appeared on Celebrity MasterChef in the same year.