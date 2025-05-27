Harry Potter star tells fans she 'doesn't have long left to live' after undergoing heart procedure

27 May 2025, 13:35

Miriam Margolyes
Miriam Margolyes. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes has told fans she “doesn’t have long to live” after undergoing a heart operation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Margolyes, best known as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter franchise, underwent a transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) in 2023.

Part of the procedure saw her heart valve being replaced by that of a cow.

This procedure has left the beloved actress fearing she just has six years to live.

Read more: Rod Stewart left 'absolutely flabbergasted' by surprise appearance of his children at music awards

Miriam underwent the procedure in 2023
Miriam underwent the procedure in 2023. Picture: Facebook / Miriam Margolyes

"When you know that you haven't got long to live – and I'm probably going to die within the next five or six years, if not before, I'm loath to leave behind performing,” she told The Times.

“It's such a joy.

“I yearn to play roles that don't confine me to wheelchairs, but I'm just not strong enough.

"I've got a cow's heart now. Well, not the whole heart. I've had an aortic valve replaced by a cow's aortic valve."

Explaining why she opted to undergo the procedure, she said: "I don't know how common it is. I'd never heard of that operation.

“But it saves you from having open heart surgery, which would be infinitely more invasive."

She added: "They made two little holes in your groin. One in each groin and then they shoved this thing through.

"And I don't know how they pull it up but they sort of pull it up with stereos. And then when it comes to the point, when it's in your heart, they pull a little string and it goes pow!

"And lo and behold, your artery or your aortic valve is shoved unceremoniously to the side."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Passengers on airlines in Turkey may receive a fine for standing up too early on the plane.

Holidaymakers to be fined $70 for standing up to get luggage while plane lands in airline crackdown

Louisa “Lulu” Palmisano died aged three.

Driver who snorted '20 lines of cocaine' before causing death of girl, 3, jailed for 12 years

d

Macron's united front after 'le shove': Couple walk arm-in-arm as he tried to pass off squabble on plane as 'playfighting'
Female researcher observing E coli culture plate

Warning issued after outbreak of salmonella leaving five hospitalised and 20 ill

Steve

Car that ploughed into fans during Liverpool victory parade 'should not have been on that street', says Mayor

The cost of the Congestion Charge is to increase from next year

London's Congestion Charge to rise to £18 and 'to keep increasing every year'

Earps has made 53 senior appearances over for the Lionesses

Legendary England goalkeeper Mary Earps announces retirement from international football

A police officer in a critical condition in hospital after being hit by a car while on duty in Buckinghamshire

Man charged with attempted murder of police officer who remains in critical condition

Thomas Parker, 32, sat silently as a panel of three judges at Denpasar District Court handed down the sentence

Brit jailed for 10 months in Bali for drug crimes after death penalty charge dropped

A car collided with pedestrians during the Premier League winners parade

Police released race and ethnicity of Liverpool parade suspect ‘with unprecedented speed’

Cristiano Ronaldo has appeared to have confirmed he is leaving Al Nassr

'This chapter is over': Cristiano Ronaldo posts cryptic message about his future after Al Nassr season ends

Liverpool fan Jack Trotter has opened up about being hit by the car.

Liverpool fan tells of 'absolute agony' after being hit in parade horror - as four still ‘very, very ill in hospital’

Professor Tim Lang, a professor of food policy, told visitors to Hay Festival that the British government had given little thought to items including ration packs, which could prove vital in such a situation.

Government must cater to 'vegans and vegetarians' when prepping for the apocalypse, expert warns

The Spanish government have proposed a new bill that could charge non-EU residents, including Brits, to be charged double for Spanish properties.

Brits could be slapped with 100% tax on Spanish holiday homes amid housing crackdown

Older patients who have surgery are not being screened to assess how frail they are in the majority of UK hospitals, a study suggests. Experts have called for all surgical patients over 60 to be screened for frailty as standard practice.

Frailty of older patients ‘not being assessed in majority of hospitals’

Philadelphia police remain at the scene with a high security posture and to gather evidence following a Memorial Day shooting at Fairmount Park which killed two people and injured nine people

Two dead and and nine injured after Memorial Day shooting in Philadelphia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rod Stewart onstage at the 2025 American Music Awards held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on May 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rod Stewart left 'absolutely flabbergasted' by surprise appearance of his children at music awards
Zosurabalpin, illustrated in red, could defeat a common resistant superbug

‘Exciting’ new antibiotic that could defeat deadly resistant superbug to be tested on humans
Tommy Robinson has been freed from prison

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson pictured walking free from prison after claiming he's had a ‘change in attitude’
Demi Lovato and singer-songwriter Jordan Lutes have married in a ceremony in California.

Demi Lovato officially ties the knot with Jordan Lutes in custom Vivienne Westwood dress

President Donald Trump welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House

US and UK remove all range restrictions on weapons in Ukraine after Trump brands Putin 'absolutely crazy'
ASDA Trolly Park and Empty Car Park in West Swindon

Nurse, 29, struck off for filming fifty men - including young child, through hole in Asda toilet cubicle
As many as 650 people drowned.

Seventeen Greek coastguards charged over deadly migrant shipwreck

A woman with a shopping trolley full of groceries in a supermarket aisle on May 22, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales.

Food prices increase for fourth month in a row as customers warned of ‘more difficult times ahead’
Police tents surrounded by debris at the scene in Water Street in Liverpool city centre after a 53-year-old white British man was arrested when a car ploughed into a crowd of people during Liverpool FC's Premier League victory parade.

Four people 'still very ill' in hospital after car ploughs into fans at Liverpool victory parade
Ministers have promised a total of 120,000 new training opportunities for construction workers, engineers, healthcare staff and other trades in England before the next general election

Government unveils 120,000 new training places to boost skills and curb migration

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan talked about the challenges facing female chief executives

Meghan's 'guilt mentality': Duchess opens up on difficulties of being entrepreneur and mother
King Charles III meets with Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, on Monday (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Charles to open Canada’s parliament with 'historic' speech on day two of state visit

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla step off the plane after arriving at Macdonald-Cartier International Airport in Ottawa, Canada, May 26, 2025.

King Charles arrives in Canada as he prepares to become first monarch to open parliament in 70 years

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News