Harry Potter TV series filming kicks off with first glimpse of leading star - as more cast announced

The first glimpse of Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as Harry Potter. Picture: HBO Handout

By Jacob Paul

The filming of the new Harry Potter TV series has officially begun as a the its leading star has been revealed- while even more cast members have been confirmed.

The TV adaptation of the iconic fantasy series was first confirmed back in April.

Producers at HBO have since gradually confirmed who will play the major roles in the show.

Dominic McLaughlin will star as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton has secured the role of Hermoine Granger, and Alastair Stout will play Ron Weasley.

A first look picture has revealed Harry as he changes into the role to mark the beginning of filming.

Dominic was seen holding a clapper board on set looking remarkably like Daniel Radcliffe when he first appeared as the title character back in 2001.

Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout will star as Hermione, Harry and Ron in the new Harry Potter TV series. Picture: HBO handout

New cast members who have been revealed, including Rory Wilmot who set to play Neville Longbottom.

Amos Kitson will star as Dudley Dursley, while Louise Brealey will play Madam Rolanda Hooch.

Former Game Of Thrones star Anton Lesser is set to play Garrick Ollivander.

They are set to John Lithgow as Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore. Paapa Essiedu, who has previously played Doctor Who, will play Severus Snape. Janet McTeer will star as Professor McGonagall.

Meanwhile, comedy icon Nick Frost is set to star as loved groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid.

Luke Thallon will play professor Quirinus Quirrell while Paul Whitehouse has been cast as caretaker Argus Filch.

Producers Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod hailed the "wonderful" and "unique" talent of the three stars playing the iconic Hermione, Harry and Ron trio.

"After an extraordinary search led by casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann, we are delighted to announce we have found our Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

"The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen.

"We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there."

The group were picked from a collection of more than 32,000 audition tapes from across the UK and Ireland.

Filming is underway at Warner Bros studios in Leavesden, with the early awaited series expected to drop on HBO in 2027.

The show, made by HBO TV, will reportedly cost £75million an episode to make, with seven seasons of JK Rowling's famous fantasy series to follow.