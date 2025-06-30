'Sparks were flying': Harry Styles caught kissing mystery woman in Glastonbury VIP section

30 June 2025, 15:06 | Updated: 30 June 2025, 15:13

Footage obtained by the Sun shows Harry Styles and a mystery woman kissing at Glastonbury. Picture: Getty
By Danielle Desouza

Harry Styles has been captured kissing a mystery woman while at Glastonbury.

The former One Direction star was caught in action as he partied in a VIP area of the festival over the weekend.

Footage obtained by the Sun shows the pair smooching and it was reported they shared a 12-second kiss.

“Harry only had eyes for this woman and sparks were flying as soon as they were together," an onlooker told the newspaper.

“Harry turned up with a few of his mates but as soon as she got there, they were almost inseparable.

“She kissed him on the cheek three times before he took her hand and led her to the dancefloor.

Harry Styles has been captured kissing a mystery woman while at Glastonbury. Picture: Getty
"Just short of an hour after they arrived, they kissed in front of loads of other people and didn’t seem to care who was watching.

“They both looked like they were having a brilliant time and appeared to have known each other for a while, as they were very familiar."

Harry previously dated Canadian actress Taylor Russell, but they split last May.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker has also had relationships with Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift and Olivia Wilde.

