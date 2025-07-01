Harry Styles' mystery new woman 'revealed' after passionate Glastonbury kiss

Harry Styles' mystery woman he was caught kissing as he partied at Glastonbury has reportedly been revealed as producer Ella Kenny.

The former One Direction singer, 31, was filmed embracing a woman after "sparks flew" in a VIP section at Worthy Farm over the weekend.

Mr Styles "only had eyes" for the reveller now said to be Bournemouth University graduate Ms Kenny.

Ms Kenny now works as a producer at London studio Noir, which develops and produces cross-platform content for brands including Apple and Cartier.

It is not known whether the pair knew each other before Glastonbury but Mr Styles does not appear to follow Ms Kenny on Instagram.

A source told The Sun: “Harry and Ella had fun together at Glastonbury and shared a kiss on the dancefloor.

“They had a good time in the moment but it doesn’t mean it will evolve into anything. They just got on and had a snog.

“But she seems like a normal, down-to-earth girl which is different from some of the big stars he’s dated before.”

Mr Styles' last public relationship was with Canadian actress Taylor Russell, 30, but they split in May 2024.

Prior to that, he was in a high-profile romance with director and actress Olivia Wilde from early 2021 until November 2022.

The following year, Mr Styles was pictured kissing model Emily Ratajkowski, 34, on a night out in 2023.

He has previously dated celebrities including Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift.