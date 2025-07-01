Harry Styles' mystery new woman 'revealed' after passionate Glastonbury kiss

1 July 2025, 10:44

Los Angeles Premiere Of "My Policeman" - Arrivals
Harry Styles was filmed kissing a woman at Glastonbury over the weekend. Picture: Getty

By Ruth Lawes

Harry Styles' mystery woman he was caught kissing as he partied at Glastonbury has reportedly been revealed as producer Ella Kenny.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former One Direction singer, 31, was filmed embracing a woman after "sparks flew" in a VIP section at Worthy Farm over the weekend.

Mr Styles "only had eyes" for the reveller now said to be Bournemouth University graduate Ms Kenny.

Ms Kenny now works as a producer at London studio Noir, which develops and produces cross-platform content for brands including Apple and Cartier.

It is not known whether the pair knew each other before Glastonbury but Mr Styles does not appear to follow Ms Kenny on Instagram.

Read more: John Lewis to sell Harry Styles-backed brand in bid to lift fashion credentials

Read more: Lucky ticket holder comes forward to claim £177m EuroMillions jackpot that would make them richer than Harry Styles

London Celebrity Sightings - March 15, 2022
London Celebrity Sightings - March 15, 2022. Picture: Getty

A source told The Sun: “Harry and Ella had fun together at Glastonbury and shared a kiss on the dancefloor.

“They had a good time in the moment but it doesn’t mean it will evolve into anything. They just got on and had a snog.

“But she seems like a normal, down-to-earth girl which is different from some of the big stars he’s dated before.”

Mr Styles' last public relationship was with Canadian actress Taylor Russell, 30, but they split in May 2024.

Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2012
Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2012. Picture: Getty

Prior to that, he was in a high-profile romance with director and actress Olivia Wilde from early 2021 until November 2022.

The following year, Mr Styles was pictured kissing model Emily Ratajkowski, 34, on a night out in 2023.

He has previously dated celebrities including Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Three bosses at Lucy Letby's hospital arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter

The Metropolitan Police is to roll out a new device which makes it easier to record bruising on victims of abuse.

Met Police seek to improve conviction rates with new tech to photograph bruises on women of colour

A man wearing armour has suffered a serious injury during a battle re-enactment when a sword entered his visor.

Crowds watch in horror as man, 37, suffers serious head injury during historical battle re-enactment at Bodiam Castle

Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty and avoid death penalty over murdering four University of Idaho students

Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty and avoid death penalty over murdering four University of Idaho students

Senior BBC figures are under pressure to explain why the livestream plug was not pulled during the performance of rapper Bob Vylan whose vocalists real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster

Who failed to pull the plug? Growing questions over BBC’s handling of Glastonbury death chant

A young boy wearing a white polo shirt smiles at the camera

'Kind-souled' five-year-old died from a serious allergic reaction after eating a biscuit

Palestinians mourn by bodies of relatives killed in an Israeli strike on Al-Baqa cafeteria on Gaza City seafront, at the city's Al-Shifa hospital

'All I see is blood': Gaza seafront cafe popular with students hit by Israeli airstrike with at least 30 people killed

A senior man holding his head trying to cope the raising cost of energy and tax bills.

Energy bills set to rise from 2026 to fund network improvements, Ofgem says

New parents hold their newborn son.

Full review of parental leave and pay launched over claims current system is 'not working'

A criminal probe has been launched into the performance by punk rap duo Bob Vylan

BBC slammed for praising Glastonbury 'bleeping bandits' days after Bob Vylan’s anti-Semitic tirade

Oliver Tarvet celebrates during his match against Leandro Riedi on day one of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Picture date: Monday June 30, 2025.

British world No 733 wins on Wimbledon debut – but will not get to keep £99k prize money

An 82-year-old woman has now died from her injuries sustained in the attack, officials say.

Colorado firebomb attack on Israel solidarity walkers leaves Holocaust survivor, 82, dead after suffering severe injuries
Close up of a knife amnesty deposit bin ('Get A Life Bin That Knife') on Hounslow High Street, Middx, UK.

Ninja sword amnesty launched ahead of ban - as mother of victim, 16, hopes ‘children can walk home without fear’

T

BBC boss Tim Davie was 'consulted on IDF chant' while attending Glastonbury but 'decided against pulling livestream'

Disney Dream is a cruise ship operated by Disney Cruise Line, part of The Walt Disney Company. Aerial view

Father jumps off Disney cruise ship after daughter topples overboard - as rescue operation launched

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reacts as he won the men's singles first-round match against Fabio Fognini of Italy

Alcaraz narrowly avoids 'biggest upset in Wimbledon history' in gruelling five-setter with Fabio Fognini

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sandy Gall's journalism career spanned more than 50 years

Legendary journalist and TV presenter Sandy Gall dies at 97

The reforms are included in the government's ten-year health plan

British graduates to get priority for junior doctor jobs in plan to make NHS 'self-sufficient'
BBC Director-General Tim Davie

BBC boss Tim Davie dragged into Glastonbury 'death to the IDF' chant row - as police probe performances
Debra Wright

Wife of football club chairman, 47, dies in horror jet ski crash on Costa del Sol - as man arrested
The triple gold medallist has started a campaign encouraging adults to learn to swim

Olympic Champion Tom Dean says "staggering" amount of adults can't swim, warning children are at risk
A former attorney general has called for Tim Davie to resign over the BBC's handling of anti-Israeli military chants at Glastonbury. Picture: Getty

Tim Davie should resign over BBC handling of anti-IDF chants at Glastonbury, former attorney general urges
Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and Just Eat have agreed to strengthen security checks

Food delivery firms to tighten measures to stop 'illicit account-sharing'

Isaac Adams leaves Coleraine Magistrates' Court, where he was charged in connection to an incident in which slurry was sprayed in Ballymena hours before the town hosted its first Pride parade

Farm worker who spread gallons of chicken manure on streets before Pride parade claims it was ‘prank’
Emma Raducanu celebrates winning match point against Mimi Xu

Emma Raducanu triumphs in straight sets over newcomer Mimi Xu in first round at Wimbledon

Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival

Who are Bob Vylan? Frontman Pascal Robinson-Foster made music 'too extreme' for major labels and was once filmed threatening fan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Images of the new bank notes, featuring a portrait of King Charles, will be unveiled by the end of this year.

Royal train to be decommissioned, accounts reveal - after two trips cost more than £44,000

Dorchester, Dorset, UK. 27th Oct, 2016. Her Majesty the Queen, Queen Elizabeth II, alights from the Royal Train at Dorchester South railway station to meet waiting dignitaries before going on to Poundbury. Credit: Carolyn Jenkins/Alamy Live News

Royal train to be scrapped in 'cost-saving measure' - as eye-watering £44k journey revealed
x

Prince William's estate to allow some charities to use buildings rent-free after backlash over multi-million pound deals

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News