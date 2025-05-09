Harry Styles sends fans into meltdown as star spotted in Rome crowds witnessing new pope

Harry Styles was spotted in Rome as a new pope was announced. Picture: Social media

By Jacob Paul

Harry Styles has sent fans into meltdown after being spotted amongst the crowds in Rome as a new pope was announced.

The singer-songwriter was spotted in the Italian capital as new Pope Leo XIV delivered his first public remarks.

He kept a low-profile sporting a grey cap with the words 'Techno is my boyfriend' written on and black sunglasses as he witnessed the historic event in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City.

Fans of the Watermelon Sugar singer have shared their surprise.

One wrote: "Harry styles is so random, one day he’s at the grammys winning album of the year, then he’s running a marathon in japan...

"But he could also be in rome waiting for the announcement of the new pope, i love being his fan."

Harry Styles spotted in Rome for the new Pope announcement. pic.twitter.com/LqERgA7FNL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 8, 2025

Cardinal Robert Prevost, Pope Leo XIV, the 267th Pope in history, appears before his faithful on the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica. Picture: Alamy

Another wrote: “Little did the pope know he was waving to Harry Styles.”

A third commented: "One thing about Harry Styles, he’s always going to accidentally serve cinema somewhere in Europe."

One user joked : "Can’t believe the new pope got a glimpse of Harry styles on his first day of the new job."

The newly elected Pope Leo XIV led the first holy mass from the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican City at around 9am on Friday morning.

He celebrated the private mass alongside cardinals, delivering his first homily as leader of the Catholic church.

American-born Robert Prevost, 69, yesterday became the 267th pope, and the first North American to fill the role.He was chosen after only four rounds of voting during a papal conclave that lasted 25 hours.

Prevost, who was born in Chicago in 1955 but spent many years as a missionary in Peru, was not a frontrunner, but secured the necessary two-thirds majority of votes.