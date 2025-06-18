Chef Heston Blumenthal says moment he was sectioned was ‘like a nightmare’

18 June 2025

Heston Blumenthal posing for photographers outside his Fat Duck restaurant in Bray, Berkshire, in 2009. Picture: Alamy

TV chef Heston Blumenthal has spoken of the moment he was sectioned as being like a living "nightmare" but said he has had a lot of "wonderful responses" from people after his diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

The restaurateur has spoken widely of his mental health issues in recent months, and told the I'm ADHD! No You're Not podcast that "talking is the most important thing".

"Sharing stories helps us realise we are not alone," he said.

"The more we share, the more we normalise.

"It's OK to not be OK.

"I had an awful lot of wonderful responses to the things that I've been saying and talking about.

"From either people that have bipolar, or neurodiverse people.

"Also from people who've lived with people with bipolar."

The chef and restauranteur described being sectioned as a 'nightmare'. Picture: Alamy

Blumenthal, who presented Channel 4 shows Heston's Fantastical Food and Heston's Feasts, was sectioned following a manic episode and given a diagnosis of bipolar disorder in November 2023.

Appearing on the podcast, which is presented by comedian Paul Whitehouse and his wife Dr Mine Conkbayir, Blumenthal described how he was forcibly pinned down on his sofa and given an injection to sedate him so he could be sectioned.

"There were nine people there, and they said, 'We're going to give you an injection and take you to hospital'.

"I got pinned on the sofa, my arms crossed, two people on each arm.

"I was fighting, and I saw the doctor pull out this massive syringe and I thought it was like a nightmare I used to have as a kid."

Blumenthal, known for his experimental dishes including snail porridge and bacon and egg ice cream, has been awarded seven Michelin stars over the course of his career.

