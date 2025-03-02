Hollywood's A-list stun on the Oscars red carpet

Ariana Grande attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

The Oscars red carpet saw the biggest names in Hollywood - with Demi Moore, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Zoe Saldana and Cynthia Erivo poised to take a statuette home.

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

This year's ceremony will be hosted by US comedian and TV host Conan O'Brien.

Wicked got ten nominations, while Emilia Perez gained 13 - making it the most nominated foreign film in Oscars history.

A Complete Unknown and Conclave received eight nominations, Anora got six, Dune: Part Two and The Substance received five.

97th Oscars - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

French-US actor Timothee Chalamet attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

British star Felicity Jones was also given a best supporting actress nomination for her role in The Brutalist, where she is competing against Grande. The other nominees in that category were Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez, Isabella Rossellini for Conclave, and Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown.

Erivo was nominated in the Best Actress category. She is up against Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison in Anora, Demi Moore in The Substance and Fernanda Torres in I'm Still Here.

The Oscar nominees for best supporting actor are Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain; Yura Borisov for Anora, Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown, Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice, and Guy Pearce for The Brutalist.

Adrien Brody at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

97th Annual Oscars - ArrivalsHOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Cynthia Erivo attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage). Picture: Getty

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: (L-R) Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton attend the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage). Picture: Getty

In Best Actor, Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) were all nominated. Daniel Craig missed out for his performance in Queer.

In Best Picture, Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance and Wicked were all nominated.

In Best Director, Sean Baker was nominated for Anora, Brady Corbet for The Brutalist, James Mangold for A Complete Unknown, Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez and Coralie Fargeat for The Substance.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: Demi Moore attends the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic). Picture: Getty

Los Angeles, CA. March 2, 2025: Zoe Saldana on the red carpet at the 97th Academy Awards (Oscars) at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Emilia Perez, Nickel Boys and Sing Sing were nominated for best adapted screenplay.

Anora, The Brutalist, A Real Pain, September 5 and The Substance all got best original screenplay nods.

I’m Still Here, The Girl with The Needle, Emilia Perez, The Seed of a Sacred Fig and Flow were nominated for best foreign film.