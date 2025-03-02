Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Hollywood's A-list stun on the Oscars red carpet
2 March 2025, 23:41
The Oscars red carpet saw the biggest names in Hollywood - with Demi Moore, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Zoe Saldana and Cynthia Erivo poised to take a statuette home.
The 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday night in Los Angeles.
This year's ceremony will be hosted by US comedian and TV host Conan O'Brien.
Wicked got ten nominations, while Emilia Perez gained 13 - making it the most nominated foreign film in Oscars history.
A Complete Unknown and Conclave received eight nominations, Anora got six, Dune: Part Two and The Substance received five.
British star Felicity Jones was also given a best supporting actress nomination for her role in The Brutalist, where she is competing against Grande. The other nominees in that category were Zoe Saldana for Emilia Perez, Isabella Rossellini for Conclave, and Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown.
Erivo was nominated in the Best Actress category. She is up against Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison in Anora, Demi Moore in The Substance and Fernanda Torres in I'm Still Here.
The Oscar nominees for best supporting actor are Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain; Yura Borisov for Anora, Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown, Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice, and Guy Pearce for The Brutalist.
In Best Actor, Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) were all nominated. Daniel Craig missed out for his performance in Queer.
In Best Picture, Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance and Wicked were all nominated.
In Best Director, Sean Baker was nominated for Anora, Brady Corbet for The Brutalist, James Mangold for A Complete Unknown, Jacques Audiard for Emilia Perez and Coralie Fargeat for The Substance.
A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Emilia Perez, Nickel Boys and Sing Sing were nominated for best adapted screenplay.
Anora, The Brutalist, A Real Pain, September 5 and The Substance all got best original screenplay nods.
I’m Still Here, The Girl with The Needle, Emilia Perez, The Seed of a Sacred Fig and Flow were nominated for best foreign film.