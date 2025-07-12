Huge music festival cancelled after headline act pulls out

Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) will no longer be performing at BST Hyde Park festival. Picture: Paul Bergen/Redferns

By Rebecca Henrys

Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) will no longer be performing at BST Hyde Park festival in London, organisers said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Musician Lynne, who was due to headline on Sunday, has pulled out on the advice of doctors, following a "systemic infection."

A statement said: "Jeff Lynne is heartbroken to report that he will not be able to perform at tomorrow’s BST Hyde Park show.

"Jeff has been battling a systemic infection and is currently in the care of a team of doctors who have advised him that performing is simply not possible at this time nor will he be able to reschedule.

"The legacy of the band and his longtime fans are foremost in Jeff’s mind today – and while he is so sorry that he cannot perform, he knows that he must focus on his health and rehabilitation at this time."