Hugh Jackman’s ex Deborra-Lee Furness details 'traumatic journey of betrayal' as she files for divorce

28 May 2025, 12:22

New York City, United States. 18th Sep, 2023. File photo dated May 01, 2023 of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attend the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty at Metropolitan Museum of Art
New York City, United States. 18th Sep, 2023. File photo dated May 01, 2023 of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attend the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty at Metropolitan Museum of Art. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Hugh Jackman’s ex partner Deborra-Lee Furness has spoken out about the "traumatic journey of betrayal" endured as she filed for divorce in New York City.

The couple, who have been married for 27 years, officially filed divorce papers on May 23 - two years after initially deciding to part ways.

The Australian actress, 69, began divorce proceedings against the Wolverine actor, 56, with the pair said to have agreed upon a "handsome spousal support payment".

However, the couple's amicable separation appears to have soured after Jackman was spotted holding hands with actress Sutton Foster, 50, days before divorce proceedings began.

Jackman and Foster, who were first romantically linked in October of last year, were recently spotted walking hand-in-hand - and have since engaged in a number of red carpet appearances together.

In a statement, Deborra-Lee wrote: "My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,' she said.

Venice, Italy. 18th Sep, 2023. File photo dated September 07, 2022 of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attending The Son Premiere during the 79th Venice International Film Festival (Mostra) in Venice, Italy.
Venice, Italy. 18th Sep, 2023. File photo dated September 07, 2022 of Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attending The Son Premiere during the 79th Venice International Film Festival (Mostra) in Venice, Italy. Picture: Alamy

"It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us."

The couple first announced their separation in September 2023, with the settlement thought to include support for the couple's two adopted children.

"A settlement was reached that Deborra is pleased with which includes a handsome spousal support payment," a source told the Daily Mail.

Describing the way in which a higher power was working for her, Deborra-Lee added: "This belief has helped me navigate the breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage."

"It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values, and boundaries is liberation and freedom," she added.

OCTOBER 25th 2024: Romance rumors continue to swirl around actor Hugh Jackman and actress Sutton Foster. According to multiple published reports, the couple are 'in love' and 'spend all of their free time together'.
OCTOBER 25th 2024: Romance rumors continue to swirl around actor Hugh Jackman and actress Sutton Foster. According to multiple published reports, the couple are 'in love' and 'spend all of their free time together'. Picture: Alamy

She continued: "We are drawn to people, we invite them in, in order to learn our lessons and to recognise and heal the broken parts of ourselves.

"I remain grateful."

Announcing their split in 2023, the couple's joint statement read: "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage.

"Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

"Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness.

"We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

