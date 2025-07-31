Hulk Hogan cause of death revealed after wrestling legend dies aged 71

31 July 2025, 20:18

Hulk Hogan on the stage during a campaign rally for U.S. President Donald Trump.
Hulk Hogan on the stage during a campaign rally for U.S. President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Hulk Hogan's cause of death has been revealed, a week after he was pronounced dead at hospital.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A medical examiner's report found he died of a heart attack.

Hogan previously had leukaemia and atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm, the District Six Medical Examiner reported.

The wrestler, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was found after medics arrived in his home in Clearwater Florida.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) posted on Twitter: “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.

“WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Read More: Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease diagnosis - as singer opens up on battle with 'relentlessly debilitating' condition

Read More: Jess Glynne v Donald Trump: Why is the Jet2 advert now everywhere?

WWE Talent and Legends, along with Nick Hogan and wife Tana Lea, pay tribute to Hulk Hogan during Monday Night RAW at Little Caesars Arena.
WWE Talent and Legends, along with Nick Hogan and wife Tana Lea, pay tribute to Hulk Hogan during Monday Night RAW at Little Caesars Arena. Picture: Getty

Hogan became a larger-than-life figure during the 1980s when the WWE was known as the World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

He helped transform the WWF into a globally recognised entertainment phenomenon and his trademark moves and over-the-top personality were adored by millions of fans around the world.

According to celebrity news outlet TMZ he died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, was understood to have been monitored by medics after having an adverse reaction to a surgical procedure.

Hulk Hogan and Tony Atlas in the Ring in his heyday.
Hulk Hogan and Tony Atlas in the Ring in his heyday. Picture: Getty

According to US celebrity news website TMZ, paramedics and police patrol cars were parked outside his Clearwater home.

The star's death comes weeks after his wife Sky denied rumours he was 'on his deathbed' in a coma. She said his heart was 'strong'.

Hogan had previously spoken about undergoing '25 surgeries in the past decade.'  On Jake Paul’s podcast last year, he said: “Ten of them were back surgeries. I've had both knees and hips replaced, shoulders — everything.”

Recently, Hogan became a vocal celebrity endorser for Donald Trump- supporting his presidential campaign.

Towards the end of last year, Hulk appeared on stage at a campaign rally for Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden.

Hogan is survived by his third wife Sky, who he wed in 2023, children Brooke, 37, and Nick, 34, who he shared with first wife Linda Claridge, and two grandchildren.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mr Ahlberg's publisher Penguin Random House confirmed the news.

Celebrated children's author who wrote Funny Bones dies aged 87

Two brothers accused of assaulting a police officer at Manchester Airport will face a retrial in April next year.

Two brothers including man, 20, who assaulted two female police officers in Manchester airport face retrial

View of the Visconde de Guarapuava Avenue, one of the busiest avenues in Curitiba, Brazil

Woman found dead with more than 20 iPhones glued to her body

x

Brit tourist dies in Turkey after undergoing hair transplant

Aalia Mahomed died in the crash on the Strand in central London.

Family call for justice for 'beautiful soul' student who died after being hit by van near campus in central London

The JLR chief said he wanted to retire after three years as CEO

Jaguar Land Rover boss Adrian Mardell to step down after two years as CEO and steering Jaguar's controversial rebrand

A man wearing a white shirt and a tie smiles with a blonde woman

Tata Steel fined £1.5 million following death of contractor at Welsh steelworks

US envoy Steve Witkoff is set to inspect the controversial aid sites in Gaza tomorrow, as 48 more Palestinians have been killed waiting for aid.

US envoy Witkoff to inspect controversial aid sites in Gaza tomorrow as 48 more killed waiting for aid

Airline Jet2 has said it does not endorse a White House video

'Very disappointed': Jet2 slams White House for using viral sound in deportation video

A police officer wearing a high-vis jacket

Police manhunt underway after boy, 8, sexually assaulted in tent at campsite

Actor and singer Justin Timberlake at the gala screening for Woody Allen's film Café Society and opening ceremony , Cannes

Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease diagnosis - as singer opens up about 'relentlessly debilitating' condition

A man wearing a maroon shirt and white shorts

West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta cleared of spot-fixing charges

A man stands in a garden surrounded by flowers

Reform councillor steps down after a month so wife can enter garden competition

Keith Bennett

Search for Moors Murder victim Keith Bennett continuing 'outside of public view'

Sheffield Wednesday FC v Millwall FC - Sky Bet Championship

Sheffield Wednesday match cancelled as players ‘refuse to play’ after club fails to pay wages on time

Ella Toone reveals her grandmother died on morning of Euro 2025 final

Ella Toone reveals her grandmother died on morning of Euro 2025 final

Latest News

See more Latest News

Left: A middle-aged man Right: A woman with long curly hair

Man found guilty of raping and murdering ex-fiancée at five-star hotel after he lured her to birthday dinner
A baby boy born on Saturday holds the new record for the “oldest baby.”

World's 'oldest baby' born from 30-year-old frozen embryo

The coffin of Lord Norman Tebbit arrives at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds. The former Cabinet minister died on July 7 at the age of 94.

Politicians attend funeral of 'inspiring leader' Norman Tebbit

Staff on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London.

Nurses union overwhelmingly rejects pay deal as NHS faces further strike chaos

Jess Glynne Signer songwriter Jess Glynne performs at BOXPark Wembley during a screening of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 semi-final match at the Stade de Geneve, Switzerland. Picture date: Tuesday July 22, 2025.

Jess Glynne v Donald Trump: Why is the Jet2 advert now everywhere?

Police were called to Austhorp Court, Leeds

Murder investigation launched after three-year-old girl found dead in quiet cul-de-sac

The group, behind a line called Top Gear or City Gear, were sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Thursday for selling the Class A drug between March 1 2022 and October 14 2023.

'Top Gear' drug gang who peddled cocaine to 10,000 City boys jailed

A midwife gets to cuddle a new born baby UK

No babies called Keir as Britain's most popular newborn names revealed - See full list

Conor McGregor has lost his appeal in a civil rape case.

MMA fighter Conor McGregor loses appeal in civil rape case

Jeremy Clarkson revealed Clarkson's Farm had been hit by the outbreak

Jeremy Clarkson 'devastated' after Diddly Squat Farm hit by TB outbreak

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William, Prince of Wales during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final match

Prince William’s homelessness initiative to deliver homes in third location

The Princess of Wales during the trophy presentation for the Gentlemen's Singles final on day fourteen of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships.

Kate hails power of historic objects to inspire future as her new exhibition opens

Among those spotted in the crowd was Princess Beatrice, the King’s niece and ninth in line to the throne, who was joined in giving her support by husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their baby daughter Athena.

Princess Beatrice and children join the Lionesses' celebrations at victory parade

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News