Hulk Hogan cause of death revealed after wrestling legend dies aged 71

Hulk Hogan on the stage during a campaign rally for U.S. President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Hulk Hogan's cause of death has been revealed, a week after he was pronounced dead at hospital.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A medical examiner's report found he died of a heart attack.

Hogan previously had leukaemia and atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rhythm, the District Six Medical Examiner reported.

The wrestler, whose real name was Terry Bollea, was found after medics arrived in his home in Clearwater Florida.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) posted on Twitter: “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.

“WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Read More: Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease diagnosis - as singer opens up on battle with 'relentlessly debilitating' condition

Read More: Jess Glynne v Donald Trump: Why is the Jet2 advert now everywhere?

WWE Talent and Legends, along with Nick Hogan and wife Tana Lea, pay tribute to Hulk Hogan during Monday Night RAW at Little Caesars Arena. Picture: Getty

Hogan became a larger-than-life figure during the 1980s when the WWE was known as the World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

He helped transform the WWF into a globally recognised entertainment phenomenon and his trademark moves and over-the-top personality were adored by millions of fans around the world.

According to celebrity news outlet TMZ he died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, was understood to have been monitored by medics after having an adverse reaction to a surgical procedure.

Hulk Hogan and Tony Atlas in the Ring in his heyday. Picture: Getty

According to US celebrity news website TMZ, paramedics and police patrol cars were parked outside his Clearwater home.

The star's death comes weeks after his wife Sky denied rumours he was 'on his deathbed' in a coma. She said his heart was 'strong'.

Hogan had previously spoken about undergoing '25 surgeries in the past decade.' On Jake Paul’s podcast last year, he said: “Ten of them were back surgeries. I've had both knees and hips replaced, shoulders — everything.”

Recently, Hogan became a vocal celebrity endorser for Donald Trump- supporting his presidential campaign.

Towards the end of last year, Hulk appeared on stage at a campaign rally for Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden.

Hogan is survived by his third wife Sky, who he wed in 2023, children Brooke, 37, and Nick, 34, who he shared with first wife Linda Claridge, and two grandchildren.