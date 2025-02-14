'I won't talk about her at the moment': Lesley Joseph refuses to discuss Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis

14 February 2025, 18:39

Lesley Joseph refuses to discuss Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis.
Lesley Joseph refuses to discuss Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis. Picture: Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

Lesley Joseph refuses to talk about Pauline Quirke's dementia on Good Morning Britain as it's 'private', but praised her co-star as a 'joy'.

Lesley Joseph, 79, shut down questions on Pauline Quirke's dementia on Good Morning Britain on Friday.

Presenters Charlotte Hawkins and Robert Rinder asked how Joseph's 'Birds of A Feather' co-star was doing since her dementia diagnosis became public.

She said: "I have to say what a wonderful actress she is. What a joy she has given. 

"Not just in Birds Of A Feather, in Broadchurch, in Emmerdale, I take my hat off to Pauline Quirke. 

"She's amazing. I wont talk about her at the moment, her illness, that's private."

This comes as a friend revealed that Pauline Quirke is 'struggling to identify her family members' due to dementia.

The 65-year-old rose to fame for her iconic role as Sharon Theodopolopodous in the long-running sitcom Birds of a Feather, winning a British Comedy Award for her performance.

She also starred in Broadchurch, Emmerdale and The Sculptress.

However, Quirke has since stepped back from acting, following her diagnosis of dementia in 2021.

Birds of a Feather writer Maurice Gran said that Lesley Joseph, who appeared alongside Quirke on the show, had rung him before the retirement announcement last month.

Pauline Quirke in July 2015.
Pauline Quirke in July 2015. Picture: Getty

"Lesley [Joseph] phoned me to ask if Pauline’s husband, Steve Sheen, had been in touch," Gran told the Mirror.

"I told her no. ‘Well,’ said Lesley, ‘he’s going to go public about Pauline to put a stop to all the speculation.'

"Since the diagnosis, her condition has gathered pace.

"She’s still only 65 so your heart goes out to her. Initially, she felt she was beginning to lose her grip. Now, we understand she struggles to identify members of her own family."

Announcing her retirement in January, Quirke's husband said in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline's decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of Dementia in 2021.

"Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA).

"Her talent, dedication, and vision have touched countless lives and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young peoples’ progression and interest in the Arts and enhanced their self-confidence."

Pauline Quirke, actor, Founder and Head Principal, The Pauline Quirke Academy, from High Wycombe, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle.
Pauline Quirke, actor, Founder and Head Principal, The Pauline Quirke Academy, from High Wycombe, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle. Picture: Alamy

In 2022, Quirke was awarded an MBE, recognising her dedication to charitable causes, contributions to the entertainment industry and work with young people.

