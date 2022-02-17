Ioan Gruffudd files restraining order against wife Alice Evans over false allegation fears

Ioan Gruffudd has filed a restraining order against wife Alice Evans. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Ioan Gruffudd has filed a restraining order against his estranged wife Alice Evans claiming she threatened to make false claims about him in order to ruin his reputation.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Welsh actor submitted 113 pages of abusive text messages, emails and social media posts from his ex-wife Alice Evans claiming she threatened to do to him 'what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp'.

He has requested Mrs Evans stay 100 yards away from him and his new girlfriend Bianca Wallace and wants to ban her from being allowed to contact the couple.

Bianca Wallace has been at the center of the couples explosive separation after Mrs Evans accused the couple of having an affir.

After Ioan shared a picture of him and Bianca together on Instagram last year, Alice tweeted: "So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I’m a bad person and I’m not exciting and he no longer wants to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad . . . has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs."

The lawsuit filed on Tuesday by Mr Gruffudd stated: "Alice told me verbally multiple times that she would do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp.

Read more: Thousands without power but 'worst is yet to come' as blizzards and 100mph winds sweep in

Read more: Virginia Giuffre 'silenced until after the Jubilee' in Andrew's £12m sex case settlement

The couple share two daughters Ella Gruffudd and Elsie Gruffudd. Picture: Alamy

"Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands; she threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison; she threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and she threatened to destroy my mother.

"Alice told me she would win, and everyone would believe her over me."

But Mrs Evans denies the allegations, responding in the lawsuit by saying she "never threatened" him with slanderous statements or harassed him.

Adding: "I believe that Petitioner is filing this request merely as a ploy to gain some sort of advantage over me in our divorce proceedings.

"As Petitioner has not seen our children for over 8 months, I believe he is trying to set some type of record that I am a horrible mother."

Fantastic Four star Ioan submitted reams of messages sent by his ex-wife in the lawsuit, in one she called Wallace a 'vixen' who his 'nuts stuck in her veneers'.

In another text Mrs Evans alleged that Gruffudd told her of times castmates bought cocaine, and that he never gave her sexual pleasure.