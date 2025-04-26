Titanic and Marvel star Ioan Gruffudd marries partner Bianca Wallace in intimate ceremony

Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace have tied the knot. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd has married Australian actress Bianca Wallace in a private ceremony.

The newly married Mr and Mrs Gruffudd shared snippets of the intimate ceremony to Instagram. The caption read: "Marriage now, wedding later."

The pair went public with their relationship in October 2021, and announced their engagement at the start of 2024.

Mr Gruffudd was previously married to 102 Dalmatians co-star Alice Evans, with whom he shares daughters Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11.

The former couple went through a bitter and very public divorce, battling fiercely over spousal support and custody and financial support for their two daughters.

Ms Evans claimed in January 2021 that Mr Gruffudd was walking out because he no longer loved her. It then was claimed that he had set up home with Ms Wallace in California after meeting her on Australian crime drama, Harrow.

Ms Evans wrote at the time: "Sad news. My beloved husband/soul mate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week. Me and our young daughters are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me'. I'm so sorry."

After months of social media posts made by Ms Evans, Mr Gruffudd filed for a restraining order.

In his court filing, Mr Gruffudd claimed he expressed he wanted to leave the marriage in August 2020, but Ms Evans harassed him with hundreds of unanswered text messages, abusive emails and social media posts.

Mr Gruffudd successfully obtained a three-year restraining order against Ms Evans in August 2022. The couple have continued to battle over custody of their children.

Ms Wallace previously shared a picture of herself and Mr Gruffudd where she appears to reference the difficulties they have faced as a couple.

She wrote: "Our first photo; St. Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France, September 27th, 2021. Two days after I landed, both incredibly nervous and unsure of what our futures held...

"Three months earlier, we realised there was something happening that we needed to eventually explore. Of course, we did not expect that to be so soon and in France!...

"Universe had a different idea and pushed us together much sooner than we had planned. One month after this photo, 3 months into a very new relationship… Well, we all know what happened then!...

"There’s something different and deeper, something so special about a relationship that is built within the midst of pain, chaos and fire…

"We do see your messages! To everyone who knows what we have gone through, to those who have gone through it themselves and survived - How lucky are we? It’s a different kind of love and strength on the other side...

"Thank you for seeing the truth and sharing your stories of survival, strength and love - A love that runs so deep that no amount of darkness can get in. Nothing but love over here."