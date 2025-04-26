Titanic and Marvel star Ioan Gruffudd marries partner Bianca Wallace in intimate ceremony

26 April 2025, 01:07

Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace have tied the knot
Ioan Gruffudd and Bianca Wallace have tied the knot. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Welsh actor Ioan Gruffudd has married Australian actress Bianca Wallace in a private ceremony.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The newly married Mr and Mrs Gruffudd shared snippets of the intimate ceremony to Instagram. The caption read: "Marriage now, wedding later."

The pair went public with their relationship in October 2021, and announced their engagement at the start of 2024.

Mr Gruffudd was previously married to 102 Dalmatians co-star Alice Evans, with whom he shares daughters Ella, 15, and Elsie, 11.

The former couple went through a bitter and very public divorce, battling fiercely over spousal support and custody and financial support for their two daughters.

Ms Evans claimed in January 2021 that Mr Gruffudd was walking out because he no longer loved her. It then was claimed that he had set up home with Ms Wallace in California after meeting her on Australian crime drama, Harrow.

Read more: Alice Evans launches fundraiser to pay for bitter divorce from Ioan Gruffudd

Ms Evans wrote at the time: "Sad news. My beloved husband/soul mate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week. Me and our young daughters are very confused and sad. We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me'. I'm so sorry."

After months of social media posts made by Ms Evans, Mr Gruffudd filed for a restraining order.

In his court filing, Mr Gruffudd claimed he expressed he wanted to leave the marriage in August 2020, but Ms Evans harassed him with hundreds of unanswered text messages, abusive emails and social media posts.

Mr Gruffudd successfully obtained a three-year restraining order against Ms Evans in August 2022. The couple have continued to battle over custody of their children.

Ms Wallace previously shared a picture of herself and Mr Gruffudd where she appears to reference the difficulties they have faced as a couple.

She wrote: "Our first photo; St. Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France, September 27th, 2021. Two days after I landed, both incredibly nervous and unsure of what our futures held...

"Three months earlier, we realised there was something happening that we needed to eventually explore. Of course, we did not expect that to be so soon and in France!...

"Universe had a different idea and pushed us together much sooner than we had planned. One month after this photo, 3 months into a very new relationship… Well, we all know what happened then!...

"There’s something different and deeper, something so special about a relationship that is built within the midst of pain, chaos and fire…

"We do see your messages! To everyone who knows what we have gone through, to those who have gone through it themselves and survived - How lucky are we? It’s a different kind of love and strength on the other side...

"Thank you for seeing the truth and sharing your stories of survival, strength and love - A love that runs so deep that no amount of darkness can get in. Nothing but love over here."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The demonstration made its way to popular tourist spot, Weyler Square

'Without fear there is no change': furious protesters to target holidaying Brits at airports and hotspots in these countries
Mummy Pig revealed the gender of her baby.

Mummy Pig's having a...! Peppa Pig's mother announces new piglet's gender at iconic London spot

CBB announced its winner

Celebrity Big Brother announces winner of latest series

Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch's company accused of 'actively undermining' Met's phone-hacking investigation

Paul Butler, who killed his estranged wife in a 'frenzied' and 'brutal' attack, has been served a minimum term of 27 years for the murder of Plymouth university lecturer Claire Chick.

'Evil' man who killed Plymouth university lecturer in 'brutal' jealousy-fuelled attack jailed for 27 years

Visitors and mourners pay their respects to the body of Pope Francis

How Pope Francis's funeral will unfold

Luigi Mangione appears at a hearing for the murder of UHC CEO Brian Thompson at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 21, 2025 in New York City.

Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to federal murder charge over CEO killing as US pushes for death penalty

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Air Force One at Rome's Leonardo da Vinci International airport

World leaders arrive for Pope’s funeral as 150,000 mourners pay respects

Moscow says Vladimir Putin has had 'constructive' talks with Donald Trump's envoy at the Kremlin.

Trump envoy holds ‘constructive’ talks with Putin hours after top Russian general killed in Moscow car bomb

Displaced Palestinians crowd with outstretched hands and containers to receive hot meals distributed by aid organizations at the Jabalia Refugee Camp in northern Gaza City, Gaza on April 24, 2025.

UN runs out of food aid in Gaza as Israel continues total blockade, ending 'critical lifeline' for hundreds of thousands

Christina Howell was handed a hospital order under the Mental Health Act, after previously admitting manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility

Woman killed man in unprovoked racist attack after asking to be sent back to hospital

A huge mountain of rubbish bags and other waste block rows of terraced housing on Primrose Avenue in the Sparkbrook area of Birmingham as refuse workers continue to strike, 15th April, 2025.

Warning issued as Birmingham resident had to be given oxygen after burning recycling inside home amid bin strike

Laurence Fox arrived at court wearing grey jeans, a light blue shirt and a black cap

Laurence Fox pleads not guilty to sharing upskirting photo of TV star Narinder Kaur

Forensic investigators at Milton Keynes train station after a man was shot dead by armed police officers.

Man shot dead by police at point-blank range ‘called 999 himself’, watchdog reveals

A row has erupted amongst scholars over a 'well-endowed warrior' depicted in the Bayeux Tapestry.

Scholarly row erupts over ‘well-endowed warrior’ on Bayeux Tapestry

Vitor Dias, 21, admitted to possessing these extreme materials after officers discovered them when raiding his home in Willesden, north-west London

Man jailed for possessing bomb-making guide after police sting into indecent images of children

Latest News

See more Latest News

A headteacher who attacked his deputy with a wrench at school due to “overwhelming sexual jealousy” has been jailed for more than two years.

Shocking moment headteacher bludgens deputy around head in 'love triangle' gone wrong

Marks and Spencer store in Cardiff

M&S suspends all online orders after cyber attack triggers payment meltdown

Household energy bills are set to fall in July after Donald Trump's trade tariffs caused a slump in global gas prices, according to a leading forecaster.

UK energy bills to fall by 9% in July after three years of price rises - as Trump tariffs trigger gas price slump
A headteacher who attacked his deputy with a wrench at school due to “overwhelming sexual jealousy” has been jailed for more than two years.

Headteacher who attacked deputy over 'love triangle' jailed in 'spectacular fall from grace'
Met.Police officer at a road block on street leading to Parliament Square, London, to stop & divert traffic from an oncoming protest demonstration.

Serving Met Police officer charged with string of sexual assaults over five year period

Chris Eubank Jr came in 0.2lb over the 11st 6lb limit at his first attempt

'Show me the money': Chris Eubank Jr fined for missing weight ahead of Conor Benn grudge fight
Sister Genevieve Jeanningros prays in front of the body of late Pope Francis inside St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican.

Moment tearful nun breaks Vatican protocol to pray next to Pope's coffin

Alexander Zurawski, six, died at a home in Cwm Du Close in Gendros, Swansea on August 29 last year.

Mum who killed ‘very kind’ six-year-old son after hearing ‘demonic voices’ given hospital order
Aerial view of campus of University of Dundee in Dundee, Tayside, Scotland, UK

Hundreds of staff ‘overwhelmingly’ back strike action as university plans 700 job cuts

Undated handout file photos issued by the Metropolitan Police of (left to right) Daniel Kelly, Stewart Ahearne and Louis Ahearne.

Three jailed for plotting to kill cage fighter involved in Britain's largest ever cash robbery

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen will host a tea party for Second World War veterans as part of celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, Buckingham Palace said.

King Charles and Queen Camilla to throw palace tea party to mark VE Day anniversary

Prince William roared with laughter as he played video games with the centre's young people

Prince of Wheels! William mobbed and plays Mario Karts during youth centre visit

Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games, Dusseldorf

Harry and Meghan call for stronger social media protection for children

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News