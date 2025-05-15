Israeli Eurovision act Yuval Raphael has rehearsal ‘disrupted’ by protesters

A visitor holds up a Palestinian flag during Yuval Raphael's performance for Israel during the final rehearsal for the second semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Protesters have “disrupted” Israeli singer Yuval Raphael’s rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Content semi-final, organisers have said.

The 24-year-old singer was performing her song New Day Will Rise during the preview show on Thursday night when six people with “oversized flags and whistles” obstructed the performance.

Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR, which is organising the event in Basel, Switzerland after Nemo triumphed with The Code in Malmo 2024, said the group was quickly ejected from the St Jakobshalle arena.

A spokeswoman for SRG SSR said: “During the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final of the ESC this afternoon, the performance of Israeli singer Yuval Raphael was disrupted.

“Six people, including a family, disrupted the rehearsal with oversized flags and whistles.

“Security personnel were able to quickly identify those involved and escort them out of the hall."

Yuval Raphael for Israel during the final rehearsal for the second semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest. Picture: Alamy

She added: “We would like to thank all the artists, delegations, staff, fans and guests, including many children, who are making ESC 2025 a unique experience.

“At the same time, we would like to emphasise that the organisers are committed to a neutral, safe, inclusive and respectful environment at the ESC.”

There have been pro-Palestinian protests in the Eurovision host city of Basel on Sunday and Wednesday, and a demonstration against antisemitism also took place on Thursday in the city centre amid the war in Gaza.

Israel’s government said that Raphael, a survivor of the October 7 Hamas attacks, encountered an “hostile crowd”, during the Sunday opening ceremony, and criticised the protests.

Israeli broadcaster Kan and Basel police have been contacted for comment.