ITV axes Lorraine and Loose Women for half the year in major daytime schedule shake-up

Lorraine Kelly's show will be hit hardest by the savings, with her runtime slashed to 30 minutes. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Lorraine and Loose Women have been axed from ITV's Daytime schedule for half the year as bosses announced huge cuts on Tuesday.

Lorraine Kelly's show will be hit hardest by the savings, with her runtime slashed to 30 minutes and her 9-10am slot taken by Good Morning Britain for 22 weeks of the year from 2026.

As a result, the host will present five days a week for the remaining 30 weeks of the year, from 9.30am until 10.

It means her Friday stand-in presenters Ranvir Singh and Christine Lampard will no longer be needed.

In addition, Loose Women will continue to air for one hour from 12.30pm, but again on a seasonal basis for 30 weeks of the year.

According to MailOnline, the broadcaster has decided to trim resources on their daytime schedule to enable them to invest in more drama programmes.

It is also said to be looking to free up funds for the coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, as well as a slew of other flagship reality and entertainment shows.

One source said: "There is a need to cost save but also so that the right money can go to the right shows and with everything getting more expensive these things have to be looked at."

This Morning, which runs from 10am until 12.30pm on weekdays and is presented by the likes of Alison Hammond, Ben Shepherd and Cat Deeley, remains untouched.

The changes do mean however that Good Morning Britain will run from 6am to 10am during the weeks Lorraine does not air.

The breakfast news show, hosted by Susanna Reid, will also no longer be produced by ITV Studios.

Instead, it will be made by ITN - the organisation which makes ITV News.

It is unlikely that any on-screen talent will be axed and sources say the changes have not been influenced by the show's performances.