Jamal Edwards' mum leads tributes to music mogul who died aged 31 after ‘sudden illness'

Jamal Edwards, pictured with his mum Brenda Edwards and Ed Sheeran, has tragically died aged 31. Picture: Alamy/Instagram/jamaledwards

By Sophie Barnett

The heartbroken mother of music mogul Jamal Edwards has paid tribute to her "beautiful son" after his tragic death aged 31, saying he was "the centre of our world".

The "truly humble" SBTV founder - who championed acts including Dave, Ed Sheeran and Jessie J - has died at the age of 31 after a sudden illness, his mother Brenda Edwards said.

Heartbroken Ms Edwards, who is a presenter on Loose Women, penned a statement in which she said Jamal died after a "sudden illness".

"It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanish and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world," it read.

She continued: "As we come to terms with his passing, we ask for privacy to grieve this unimaginable loss. I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support. Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on, his legacy lives on. Long live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD."

Jamal, who was born and raised in Acton, west London, set up the music site in 2006 to give his friends a platform.

An incredible innovator and entrepreneur, Jamal Edwards MBE has been an inspiration for so many young people, through our work and beyond. Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/eTJhu3llrz — PrincesTrust (@PrincesTrust) February 20, 2022

By 2014, he had amassed an estimated fortune of around £8 million and worked with the likes of Jessie J, Emeli Sande and Ed Sheeran.

The entrepreneur was also an ambassador for the Prince's Trust, a charity headed by the Prince of Wales, and in 2014 he was awarded an MBE for his services to music.

The entertainment industry is in mourning following the news of his death, with AJ Tracey hailing him as "West London legend status".

Comedian Mo Gilligan called Jamal a "truly humble and blessed soul".

He wrote on Twitter: "Your legacy will live on for years & you've inspired a whole generation. Rest easy Jamal Edwards."

Singer Rita Ora said in an Instagram post that she was devastated at the news, writing: "My first ever interview was with you. Jamal, Our endless talks on music and the belief you had in me and so many of us before we even believed in ourselves. I'm devastated.

"No words can describe how grateful I am to of been in your presence. Thank you for all you ever showed me. My heart goes out to @brendaedwardsglobal and the whole family. RIP."

Radio and TV presenter Fearne Cotton said the news was "completely heart-breaking".

In an Instagram post on Monday morning, she added: "Jamal you were the most special person. I adored hanging out with you, chatting about life and big dreams. I slept terribly last night. Felt edgy and wired. Woke up to this sad, sad news.

"You're creativity and passion for nurturing new talent will never be forgotten. I last saw Jamal in the summer at Abbey Road studios. We hung out and chatted music and he took some photos of me for a project he was working on. He was always creating. So much love to Jamal's family."

Ms Edwards' Loose Women co-host Denise Welch was one of the hundreds to mourn Jamal's passing, taking to Twitter to write: "My heart aches for my friend Brenda. I can’t bear it. Jamal Edwards was a wonderful son and brother [sad face emojis]."

Tributes also extended beyond the entertainment landscape, with Chelsea FC taking to Twitter to pay respects to the Blues superfan.

The football club said: "We're deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jamal Edwards. An inspiration to many, we're honoured that he was part of our Chelsea family.

Blues and England player Reece James added his condolences, writing on Twitter: "Rest in peace Jamal Edwards. I'm lost for words."