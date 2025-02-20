Live and let subscribe: James Bond producers hand franchise to Amazon after more than 60 years

Daniel Craig's final film as James Bond, No Time To Die, was released in 2021. Picture: Alamy

The James Bond film franchise will no longer be controlled by the Broccoli dynasty, after long-serving masterminds Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson announced they are stepping down.

In a shock announcement Amazon MGM Studios and producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said they have "formed a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights."

Daniel Craig as James Bond. Picture: Alamy

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said: "Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment.

"We are grateful to the late Albert R Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide.

"We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world."

Mr Wilson, 83, said: "With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects.

"Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future."

Ms Broccoli, 64, added: "My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli.

"I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry.

"With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects."

Under the new joint venture, Amazon MGM Studios, Wilson and Broccoli will remain co-owners of the James Bond intellectual property rights.

The new deal comes after mounting speculation about the fate of the British spy, four years after his last outing in No Time to Die, which was also Daniel Craig's final appearance in the role.