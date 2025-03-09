Next James Bond should stay British, says former 007 Pierce Brosnan - amid concerns following Amazon takeover

9 March 2025, 11:36 | Updated: 9 March 2025, 11:45

Irish actor Pierce Brosnan as 007 in the James Bond film 'The World Is Not Enough', 1999
Irish actor Pierce Brosnan as 007 in the James Bond film 'The World Is Not Enough', 1999. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has said it is a "given" that Daniel Craig's successor should be British.

It comes following concerns that the franchise will not be British anymore in the wake of Amazon MGM Studios taking creative control over the 007 character.

In February, the US film and television production and distribution studio announced it will be co-owners with Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, who have produced the Bond films together since Brosnan's first movie - 1995's GoldenEye.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Brosnan said: "I thought it was coming for some time I guess, but I think it was the right decision for Barbara and Michael.

"It takes great courage for them to let go, they will still have a say in matters, I hope that (Amazon) handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect."

Irish actor Brosnan, 71, who played Bond in four films, added that "no one really knows" what will happen to 007 in Amazon's control.

"In this world that is moving so fast now, at the speed of light, (the change) does come with a certain lament," he said.

There has been increasing speculation about the future of the series, with no announcement of a new actor to play the famous spy since Daniel Craig's final portrayal in 2021's No Time To Die.

PIERCE BROSNAN as James Bond
Pierce Brosnan has said it is a "given" that Daniel Craig's successor should be British. Picture: Alamy

"History has been passed on and I'm very proud to have been part of the history and the legacy of Bond and the movies that I made with Barbara and Michael", Brosnan added.

"That we moved the needle, that we brought it back to life. It had been dormant (for) six years and GoldenEye was such a success that it continued and went from strength to strength ... I wish them well."

Brosnan was introduced as Bond in GoldenEye, at the inception of Broccoli and Wilson's creative takeover, and his last film was 2002's Die Another Day. Since the first 007 movie, Dr No in 1962, the official Bond film franchise has been controlled by members of the American-British Broccoli family, either single-handedly or in partnership with others.

Broccoli and her half-brother Wilson have produced the last nine Bond films, including Casino Royale, Quantum Of Solace, Spectre and No Time To Die, and have been honoured with CBEs and won the outstanding British film Bafta for 2012's Skyfall along with director Sir Sam Mendes.

In 2022, Amazon acquired MGM, including the rights to distribute James Bond films, and will now have control of the intellectual property rights.

In 2023, they brought out the spin-off Bond Prime Video game show 007: Road To A Million, fronted by Succession actor Brian Cox - which is set to return for a second series.

There have been reports in the Wall Street Journal previously about disagreements between Broccoli and Amazon MGM Studios over creative control, with her reportedly saying "don't have temporary people make permanent decisions".

There have also been claims by the newspaper that Amazon MGM Studios wants to expand Bond into TV and other ventures.

Last month, actress Valerie Leon, who was in films The Spy Who Loved Me and Never Say Never Again, told ITV's Good Morning Britain that "the Bond franchise was very British and it won't be anymore" following the announcement by Amazon MGM Studios.

The Mail on Sunday reported the company recently circulated an internal memo stipulating the spy will not change gender or nationality.

