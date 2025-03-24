James Corden rows with neighbours over 'loud drumming' and plans to put up 'eyesore' sauna in back garden

James Corden. Picture: YouTube

By Kit Heren

James Corden is embroiled in a planning row with his neighbours - who are already complaining about loud drumming sounds coming from his house.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 46-year-old comedian, who moved back to the UK from California last year with his wife and three children, wants to put up a sauna, pool, kitchen and "office/den" complex in the garden of their house in north-west London.

Neighbours have objected, saying the plans are "totally unreasonable" and too close to the boundary line of adjacent properties.

One objection read: “This new structure threatens not just to intrude on this peaceful green space but to constitute an eyesore.

A second person said: "‘It is highly intrusive, standing one metre from neighbours’ boundaries.”

Read more: Mathew Horne feels 'protective' over Gavin And Stacey co-star James Corden as he slaps down rumours of fall out

Read more: First photos of Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special as James Corden and Ruth Jones mark show's triumphant finale

A third objector added: "The prospect of an ugly outlook for neighbours who can now enjoy the garden views means a loss to many residents on the street.

"Please do not allow this plan.”

And some have complained about a lack of soundproofing in the property in its current state.

One person said of the household: “One of them plays the drums, which can often be heard on my terrace and occasionally inside my flat even with the windows closed.

"What happens if they decide to move the drum kit out of the house and put it in the den?"

Foo Fighters Carpool Karaoke

Corden also owns land in Oxfordshire, and was granted permission last year to knock down a 1960s house on the property.

He came back to the UK in 2024 after an eight-year stint presenting The Late Late Show in the US.

One of his most famous segments was Carpool Karaoke, where he drove around with famous singers, giving renditions of their most famous hits.

One edition of Carpool Karaoke saw him play drums and guitar with the Foo Fighters in a music shop.