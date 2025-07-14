James Martin brings dog to London for 'protection' after car smashed and friend mugged

Mr Martin shared images of his "working dog" in a black harness on Saturday. Picture: Instagram jamesmartinchef

By Alice Padgett

The TV chef has resorted to bringing his dogs to London after he and his friends were targeted by 'thugs'.

James Martin, 53, revealed he brought his dog for "protection" after his car was smashed by a group of vandals.

In May, the star chef's car windscreen was smashed in "broad daylight" in central London.

The ITV presenter promised he would “bring the Malis” next time he travelled from his mansion in Hampshire to the capital.

He has two pet dogs, both Belgian Malinoises.

Mr Martin shared images of his "working dog" in a black harness on Saturday.

“Protection,” the Saturday Morning chef captioned the Instagram snap.

Back in June the host shared a photo of his smashed car on the social media site.

He wrote: “So in a week two of my friends cars got stolen, one other mate got mugged and now I had this happen all in broad daylight all in central London.

“London is broken big time… next time I’m bringing the Malis.”

One fan responded: “So sorry this has happened to you.

"The whole of the UK is the same, the laws need to change and we need more police on the streets."

Another wrote: “This is shocking, it’s vandalism going unchecked.

"It’s not only the cost of repair, it’s the inconvenience, and if you’re like me and love your car, it’s very personal and heartbreaking."

Mr Martin currently presents James Martin’s Saturday Morning on ITV.

He has also fronted James Martin's Great British Adventure, Islands to Highlands and James Martin’s French Advent.

The TV star made his name hosting Saturday Kitchen Live on the BBC for ten years from 2006 to 2016.