James Martin brings dog to London for 'protection' after car smashed and friend mugged

14 July 2025, 13:10

Mr Martin shared images of his "working dog" in a black harness on Saturday.
Mr Martin shared images of his "working dog" in a black harness on Saturday. Picture: Instagram jamesmartinchef

By Alice Padgett

The TV chef has resorted to bringing his dogs to London after he and his friends were targeted by 'thugs'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

James Martin, 53, revealed he brought his dog for "protection" after his car was smashed by a group of vandals.

In May, the star chef's car windscreen was smashed in "broad daylight" in central London.

The ITV presenter promised he would “bring the Malis” next time he travelled from his mansion in Hampshire to the capital.

He has two pet dogs, both Belgian Malinoises.

Mr Martin shared images of his "working dog" in a black harness on Saturday.

“Protection,” the Saturday Morning chef captioned the Instagram snap.

Back in June the host shared a photo of his smashed car on the social media site.

He wrote: “So in a week two of my friends cars got stolen, one other mate got mugged and now I had this happen all in broad daylight all in central London.

Read More: Damning report into Masterchef's Gregg Wallace reveals 45 'substantiated' complaints against BBC star

Read More: Pride and Prejudice fans left fuming after Netflix axes iconic scene from remake

“London is broken big time… next time I’m bringing the Malis.”

One fan responded: “So sorry this has happened to you.

"The whole of the UK is the same, the laws need to change and we need more police on the streets."

Another wrote: “This is shocking, it’s vandalism going unchecked.

"It’s not only the cost of repair, it’s the inconvenience, and if you’re like me and love your car, it’s very personal and heartbreaking."

Mr Martin currently presents James Martin’s Saturday Morning on ITV.

He has also fronted James Martin's Great British Adventure, Islands to Highlands and James Martin’s French Advent.

The TV star made his name hosting Saturday Kitchen Live on the BBC for ten years from 2006 to 2016.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Aristocrat Constance Marten and her partner found guilty of the manslaughter of their newborn baby

A German backpacker was found alive in the remote outback after a car crash and head injury left her disoriented for 11 days.

Backpacker breaks silence after found alive following 12 days in Australian outback

Models of people on coins

Perceptions around banks have improved since launch of Consumer Duty, poll finds

Evan died while holidaying at the popular Ibiza Rocks Hotel.

'We are absolutely broken': Scottish holidaymaker, 26, falls to his death at Ibiza Rocks Hotel

Ela Haimi fighting back tears as she reflects on the prospect of never seeing the body of her husband almost two years after he was kidnapped and killed by Hamas during the October 7th attacks.

'Time is running out': Wife of man killed in October 7 attacks still waits for his body to return

Exclusive
BBC director general Tim Davie will face questions at the Culture, Media and Sport Committee

BBC boss Tim Davie to face grilling by MPs over Bob Vylan Glastonbury performance

Four people have died following a plane crash at Southend Airport.

Four dead in Southend Airport plane crash

Asda

Man who stole £40k while pretending to be Asda manager has still not been arrested 10 years on

BRITAIN-IDENTITY-SOCIETY-EQUALITY-DISCRIMINATION

Women's group to sue Hampstead Ladies' Pond for allowing trans bathers - despite Supreme Court ruling

Jannik Sinner with the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy alongside Carlos Alcaraz with his runners up trophy following the Gentlemen's Singles final on day fourteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Jannik Sinner’s coach expects ‘amazing’ Carlos Alcaraz rivalry to ‘get better’

The Gaza documentary has already been pulled from iPlayer.

BBC Gaza documentary narrated by Hamas official's son 'breached editorial guidelines'

A round of Camembert cheese

UK restaurants and delis are running out of brie, mozzarella, and goat's cheese

Yorkshire Hosepipe Ban To Come Into Effect After Below Average Rainfall

Thames Water becomes latest firm to announce hosepipe ban after heatwaves

Postman, 27, jailed for 23 years after 'stabbing girlfriend 20 times' before dismembering her body

Postman, 27, jailed for 23 years after 'stabbing girlfriend 20 times' before dismembering her body

The collision of two black holes

Scientists detect biggest ever merger of two massive black holes just beyond the Milky Way

File photo dated 16/02/17 of Gregg Wallace. A total of 45 out of the 83 allegations made against the former MasterChef presenter during his time on the show were substantiated, including one allegation of "unwelcome physical contact"

Damning report into Masterchef's Gregg Wallace reveals 45 'substantiated' complaints against BBC star

Latest News

See more Latest News

n

Southeast Spain rocked by earthquake as tourist hotspots suffer severe floods

Walter Renwick

Lumberjack wrongly arrested for felling Sycamore Gap tree forced to wear Rod Stewart wig to avoid abuse
A generic stock photo of school girls walking to school

Parents are set to spend more than £100 per child on "back to school" clothes

Chelsea FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025

'He's gone all John Terry': Donald Trump gatecrashes Chelsea's Club World Cup trophy lift

Gunmen entering through a door

30 people dead and 100 injured following armed clashes in Syrian city, say officials

A young girl using a mobile phone.

Mandatory reporting of child sex abuse might have ‘little or no consequence’

Tata Steel’s Port Talbot steelworks in south Wales (Ben Birchall/PA)

Port Talbot moves towards arc furnace future with groundbreaking ceremony

Gatwick-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers including 53 Brits crashes minutes after take -off

Air India pilots' 'medical records examined' after report suggests fuel switches 'were turned off in cockpit'
Colin Firth

Pride and Prejudice fans left fuming after Netflix axes iconic scene from remake

DIY heart monitor rolled out to cut hospital waiting lists - staff on a NHS hospital ward.

DIY heart monitor rolled out to cut hospital waiting lists

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is ready to talk to King Charles in the aim of repairing relations between the pair

Prince Harry 'set for peace summit with King Charles’ - but has no plans to meet William

The Princess of Wales (centre), Princess Charlotte (second right) and the Prince of Wales (right), are greeted by Sally Ambrose at Wimbledon

George and Charlotte join Prince and Princess of Wales at Wimbledon men's singles final

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

King and Prince Harry's aides 'meet for secret peace talks'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News