'We're going to need a bigger...shark': LBC meets Jaws 50 years after the film that 'changed movies forever'

20 June 2025, 09:36 | Updated: 20 June 2025, 10:26

LBC has gone swimming with sharks to celebrate the anniversary of Jaws.
LBC has gone swimming with sharks to celebrate the anniversary of Jaws. Picture: LBC
Henry Riley

By Henry Riley

‘If you’re going to scare me, you’re going to need a bigger shark’

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I don’t love sharks… who does? I also don’t much enjoy being submerged under water for an extended period.

So when Nick Ferrari suggested (or more accurately, insisted) that I go swimming with sharks to mark 50 years since Steven Spielberg’s blockbuster Jaws was released, to say I was apprehensive would be an understatement.

But I needn't have been worried. In fact, I would do it all over again.

The team at the Skegness Aquarium were absolutely superb, and particularly kind to a petrified reporter who had spent the 3+ hour journey from London to Skegness in a state of panic.

LBC goes swimming with sharks in honour of Jaws

In fact, the most uncomfortable part of the day was getting the wetsuit on.

“Sharks aren’t Jaws, they aren’t megalodon, our sharks are very important”

That is the key message from Dive Officer Jamie Elvidge at the aquarium, and the perception following Jaws hasn’t helped.

“I think we’re still trying to fight the ‘Jaws-syndrome’… but here the message is simple – sharks are not the enemies, they’re our friends”.

After an extensive safety briefing, we had a useful education on the importance of sharks to conservation and the food cycle – including the shocking statistic that 11,000 sharks are killed an hour.

It’s a fact that puts it into perspective. 100 million sharks on average killed by humans each year, 5 humans killed by sharks each year.

Despite putting me at ease, I’d be lying if I said I wasn't scared.

But I was in more than capable hands. Jamie and his colleague Josh Brown were superb, with constant communication and clarity, as was 78 year old volunteer ‘Granny Shark’ Pauline who helped lower me into the water.

The 40 minutes that you are under water flies by. From giving the fish ‘sand showers’ to help them remove dead cells, to having fish fed right in front of your mask (and feeling them bump into you), to see the sharks and rays up so close is something I’ll never forget.

Skegness Aquarium celebrates it’s 10th birthday on the 25th June, and as a frightened reporter I must say they couldn’t have gone to more trouble to put me at ease.

Fear of sharks and scuba diving: conquered.

Message to Nick Ferrari: ‘If you’re going to scare me, you’re going to need a bigger shark’

Find out more here: https://skegness-aquarium.uk/

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
R&B singer Chris Brown has pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court.

Chris Brown pleads not guilty to attempting to cause GBH over alleged bottle attack at London nightclub

Fergus Ewing will run against his former party in next year's Holyrood elections.

Veteran SNP MSP to stand against party at Holyrood elections

Jennifer Abbot, 69, was discovered stabbed to death in her Camden home

Woman, 69, charged with murder of film director 'killed for her diamond-encrusted Rolex'

Qari Abdul Rauf (L) and Adil Khan (R) remain in the UK

Rochdale grooming gang leaders may finally be deported to Pakistan 'if the UK restores direct flights'

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has revealed he has not yet spoken to winger Mykhailo Mudryk since the Ukrainian was charged with violating anti-doping rules

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca yet to speak to Mykhailo Mudryk after doping charges

.

Two e-scooter riding pro-Palestine activists breach RAF Brize Norton and sabotage two military jets

Exclusive
Sophie Blake

Mum with incurable stage-four cancer urges government to pass Assisted Dying Bill

A woman shopping in a supermarket

UK retail sales slump in May after ‘dismal’ month for supermarkets

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Regime change in Iran is 'unacceptable', Kremlin warns, as Israel says Ayatollah Ali Khamenei 'cannot continue to exist'

Coldplay are to reissue nine of their previous albums on clear records made from recycled plastic bottles.

'Fix You - and the planet': Coldplay to reissue nine albums on clear records made from recycled plastic bottles

Rachel

Crowds gather to watch Eva Peron star Rachel Zegler sing 'Don't Cry for Me Argentina' from West End theatre balcony

Scientists are to examine whether drugs that are already in use could be repurposed to treat the symptoms of both Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's.

Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s charities fast-track drug reuse to cut treatment delays

Exclusive
The streets of Birmingham see rubbish piled up uncollected due to the strike

Birmingham backs bin workers more than 100 days into all-out strike action, finds LBC poll

Ava

Schoolgirl Ava White's killer named and pictured for first time as he turns 18

The Bank of England in the City of London.

Consumer confidence remains ‘firmly in negative’ despite slight improvement amid ‘dark shadow of inflation’

Mahad Abdi Mohamed, 27, died after being shot in the head in Waverley Road, Tottenham, at 8.45pm on March 20, the Metropolitan Police said.

‘Devastated’ family of ‘much-loved son, brother and father’ shot dead in north London issue appeal for information

Latest News

See more Latest News

Smoke and flames billow into their air as a huge wildfire lights up the night sky as it blazes during the night at Upton Heath at Poole in Dorset

Warning issued as fire crews called to more than 500 wildfires in 2025 so far - as UK sees hottest day of year
Liam and Noel Gallagher have been photographed together for the first time since the Oasis reunion tour was announced.

Liam and Noel Gallagher pictured together for first time since Oasis tour announcement

The Met has introduced new violence against women and girls (VAWG) patrols alongside the V100 project, a new data-driven approach to identify serious sexual offenders and prevent crimes.

More police deployed to protect women and girls at major concerts in London - including Beyoncé shows
The UEFA Euro trophy is pictured after the UK and Ireland were elected to host the Euro 2028 fooball tournament

Major sporting events and grassroots sport to receive £900 million funding

A Ryanair passenger plane taxis on the runway at Luton airport.

Ryanair plane from UK crashes into barrier on landing after ‘severe turbulence’ leaving passengers scared
Lively's team applied to prevent Justin Baldoni obtaining the messages between her and Taylor Swift, arguing they were irrelevant.

Messages between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift can be handed over to Justin Baldoni as part of legal battle, judge rules
Trump to decide on US involvement in Iran 'in the next two weeks' as White House reveals attack timeline

Trump gives two-week window for peace talks as Iran and Israel launch further strikes

The elderly woman was found holding kitchen utensils and she was targeted with the Taser when she refused to drop them.

Police officers face misconduct hearing after dementia patient, 90, 'handcuffed and hooded' for holding kitchen utensils
Coco Gauff of United States during the Roland-Garros 2025, French Open, Grand Slam tennis tournament on 7 June 2025 at Roland-Garros stadium in Paris, France

Coco Gauff suffers shock defeat to Wang Xinyu in Berlin

The Iranian State Radio and Television (IRIB) building could be seen burning from a distance after the strike

Implications of a US attack on Iran 'might be greater' than Iraq in 2003, former Defence Secretary claims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Members of the royal family attending day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse

Royal women out in force at Ascot for Ladies Day...but Kate stays away

The Prince of Wales and Earthshot Prize Council Member, Cate Blanchett, during a visit to 2023 Earthshot prize finalist Colorifix, a UK based company which creates sustainable dye for clothing, in Norwich, Norfolk.

William and Cate! Prince of Wales and Cate Blanchett don lab coats to see eco brand at work
The contents of the royal gift bag, as listed on eBay

Prince Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding gift bag contents, listed on eBay for hundreds of pounds

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News