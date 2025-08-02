Dolly Parton leads tributes for Don’t Touch Me hitmaker Jeannie Seely who dies aged 85

Grand Ole Opry star and country music legend Jeannie Seely, 85, died on August 1, 2025 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Grammy-winning country singer Jeannie Seely, known for hits including Don't Touch Me and Wish I Didn't Have to Miss You, has died at the age of 85.

She died at Summit Medical Center in Tennessee after reportedly suffering from complications from an intestinal infection.

Seely was battling heath issues for much of 2025, according to American weekly magazine People which first reported her death.

In a statement given to the media outlet, the star's rep said that she had undergone "multiple back surgeries this spring for vertebrae repairs," as well as "two emergency abdominal surgeries".

She also spent 11 days in the intensive care unit after suffering from pneumonia, the statement added.

Jeannie Seely with Dolly Parton and Jan Howard. Picture: Alamy

Her death comes just months after her husband Eugene Ward from cancer.

Fellow country music icon Dolly Parton shared a tribute on Instagram to pay her respects to her one of her "dearest friends".

"I have known Jeannie Seely since we were early on in Nashville. She was one of my dearest friends," Parton wrote.

"I think she was one of the greater singers in Nashville and she had a wonderful sense of humor.

"We had many wonderful laughs together, cried over certain things together and she will be missed."

Seely was known for her soulful vocals which earned her the nickname 'Miss Country Soul'.

She appeared nearly 5,400 times at the Grand Ole Opry - a regular live country-music radio broadcast originating from Nashville, Tennessee - which she has been a member of since 1967.

Grand Ole Opry paid tribute to Seely in a poignant tribute on X.

"It is with a heavy heart we say goodbye to a true icon to us here the Opry, Mrs Jeannie Seely," the post read.

"Jeannie is the definition of a mentor and dear friend to many in the country music community.

"She first appeared at the Opry in 1966 and while it was her first time being shoulder to shoulder with some of her heroes, she officially joined our family the next year in 1967 and has stood on that stage ever since with a special grace, sass, style, and of course – her wit and humor to top it all off.

"Having performed at the Grand Ole Opry more than any other artist in history, 5,397 times to be exact, there’s no doubt this place was home to her.

"In her 57 years as an Opry member, she is recognized for changing the image of female country performers with her bold fashion statements, championed efforts to support and enhance women’s roles in the music industry and was quite proud to be the first female to host a segment of the Opry.

"Beyond the Opry, she became the third female artist to win a Grammy and penned chart-topping hits for herself and many others. She also regularly hosted 'Sundays with Seely on Willie’s Roadhouse on Sirius XM.

"Your legacy will always live on here at the Opry House, 'Miss Country Soul. We will miss you dearly."

Seely found success as an artist in 1996 with her song Don’t Touch Me, which then got featured at the second spot on Billboard's Hot Country Songs.

It led the singer to win her first Grammy nomination and win for best female country vocal performance at the ninth awards ceremony.