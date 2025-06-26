Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez marriage: The complete guest list

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have arrived in Venice - to the anger of locals - ahead of their wedding. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are set to begin their three days of wedding celebrations on Thursday at a lavish and highly contentious event in Venice.

The Amazon founder has reportedly needed to move aspects of the party after disgruntled locals threatened to flood the Italian city’s famous canals with inflatable crocodiles.

The 61-year-old tech tycoon is said to be planning a pyjama party and a Great Gatsby-themed bash as part of the celebrations with the essential knot tying planned for the first day.

Venetians have hit out at the event being a sign of over-tourism, corporate greed and climate change and called on Mr Bezos, and Amazon, to pay more tax.

More protests have been planned as guests have started to arrive for the nuptials.

It will be Mr Bezos’s second wedding, the tycoon having been with Mackenzie Scott from 1993 to 2019, while presenter Ms Sánchez was married to Patrick Whitesell from 2005 to 2019.

Mr Bezos is one of the richest men in the world and will not be sparing any expense on the ceremony.

The couple had an affair in 2018 and formally got together in 2020, getting engaged in 2023.

Here is the complete guest list - as we have seen it reported from around the web.

Lauren Sanchez and Lauren Sanchez have been exploring Venice. Picture: Alamy

Who is on the guest list for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding?

Confirmed/Expected Attendees:

Diane Von Furstenberg - Fashion designer

Kim Kardashian - Reality star/entrepreneur

Kris Jenner - TV personality/manager

Corey Gamble - Talent manager

Jessica Alba - Actress

Eva Longoria - Actress

Gayle King - TV presenter

Oprah Winfrey - TV personality

Ivanka Trump - Businesswoman

Jared Kushner - Real estate developer

Donald Trump Jr. - Businessman

Bettina Anderson - Socialite

Karlie Kloss - Model

Joshua Kushner - Venture capitalist

Jeff Bezos and Lauren (pictured with Mark Zuckerberg) attended the inauguration of Donald Trump in January. It's unknown if the president will be in Venice. Picture: Getty

Rumored/Possible Attendees:

Donald Trump - US President

Leonardo DiCaprio - Actor

Tobey Maguire - Actor

Andrew Garfield - Actor

Bill Gates - Tech billionaire

Ari Emanuel - Entertainment executive

Elon Musk - Tech billionaire

Notable Absence: