Jennifer Aniston goes public with hypnotist and 'wellness pioneer' boyfriend Jim Curtis

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Jennifer Aniston has found love once again - in the form of a “wellness pioneer.”

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Friends icon has been spotted sharing a romantic holiday with hypnotist and “wellness pioneer” Jim Curtis.

The pair were introduced to each other by mutual friends, and it marks her first public relationship in almost a decade.

Aniston has not been spotted in public with a partner since her split from husband Justin Theroux in 2017.

Read more: Oasis return to Manchester for first homecoming gig in 16 years with 80,000-strong crowd

The Hollywood legend was seen cosying up to Jim on a sun-soaked holiday in Mallorca, Spain. Picture: Instagram

But the Hollywood legend was seen cosying up to Jim on a sun-soaked holiday in Mallorca, Spain.

“They are being super private but have been spending a lot of time together,” a source told Us Weekly.

“They are happy and really into each other.”

They added: "They’ve been hanging out a lot, but very much on the DL at her home in L.A... it’s very Zen, and she has always been very much into that. They’re a good match.”