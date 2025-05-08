Man arrested on stalking charges after crashing car into gates of Jennifer Aniston's home

8 May 2025, 09:49 | Updated: 8 May 2025, 10:01

76th Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
The man - who has now been charged with stalking - crashed his car into the front gates of the home actress Jennifer Aniston. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

A man has been accused of harassing actress Jennifer Aniston for two years before crashing his car through gates of her home.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle has been charged with felony stalking and vandalism, prosecutors said on Thursday.

The 48-year-old of New Albany, Mississippi, also faces an aggravating circumstance of the threat of great bodily harm, Los Angeles County district attorney Nathan Hochman said.

Carwyle, who has been held in jail since his arrest on Monday, is set to be arraigned on Thursday.

His bail has been set at 150,000 dollars (£112,796). It was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.

Carwyle is accused of repeatedly harassing the Friends star - referred to by the district attorney only as Jennifer A - by sending her unwanted voicemail, email and social media messages starting in 2023.

Then, early on Monday afternoon in LA's wealthy Bel Air neighbourhood, Carwyle allegedly crashed his vehicle through her front gate, causing major damage, prosecutors said.

Celebrity Sightings In Bel Air - May 5, 2025
Carwyle allegedly crashed his vehicle through her front gate, causing major damage. Picture: Getty
Celebrity Sightings In Bel Air - May 5, 2025
A security guard stopped Carwyle in her driveway before police arrived and arrested him. Picture: Getty

A security guard stopped him in her driveway before police arrived and arrested him.

Police said Aniston was at home at the time.

There were no reports of anyone being injured. Messages left with her representatives seeking comment were not immediately answered.

Carwyle could get up to three years in prison if he is convicted as charged.

"My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorise others, ensuring they are held accountable," Mr Hochman said in a statement.

Aniston bought the mid-century mansion on a 3.4-acre lot for about 21 million dollars (£15.79 million) in 2012, according to reporting by Architectural Digest.

She became one of the biggest stars on television in her 10 years on NBC's Friends.

Aniston won an Emmy Award for best lead actress in a comedy for the role, and she has been nominated for nine more. She currently stars in The Morning Show on Apple TV+.

Aniston found global fame in the hit US sitcom Friends
Aniston found global fame in the hit US sitcom Friends. Picture: Alamy

