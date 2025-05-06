Jennifer Aniston victim of terrifying 'home invasion' after 'intruder' crashes car through gates of $21m property

Jennifer Aniston victim of terrifying 'home invasion' after 'intruder' crashes car through gates of $21m property.

By Danielle de Wolfe

Jennifer Aniston has become the victim of a terrifying 'home invasion' after an 'intruder' ploughed his vehicle through the gates of the star's multi-million dollar Los Angeles home.

The 'intruder', thought to be a man in his 70s, was reportedly detained at gunpoint by Aniston's security team after crashing his vehicle into the front of the star's home.

It's believed the crash was an attempt to gain access to the star's $21million Bel-Air property, with the incident taking place just after midday on Monday.

The Friends actress, 56, was said to be at home at the time of the incident, with the man 'pulled from the vehicle' and held at gunpoint by security.

It's reported the man drove his vehicle into Aniston's luxury compound at around 12:20pm on Monday, with Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) receiving a call over a 'burglary' at the address.

Celebrity Sightings - Bauer-Griffin - 2012. Picture: Getty

According to LAPD, a driver "approximately 70 years of age, rammed his vehicle through the gate to the residence and gained access to the property".

"There was a security guard on premises who was able to detain that suspect until officers arrived, at which time they took him into custody without incident."

The officer added: "The resident was home at the time."

Following the incident, officers confirmed the suspect is set to be charged with felony damage due to the damage to the property.

However, according to reports, the man in question was detained before entering Aniston's home.

According to news outlet ABC7, insiders have said the collision did not look like an accident, with police now looking into the suspect's background.

They added there is no indication the man was specifically targeting Aniston, ABC7 reported.

Jennifer Aniston poses for a Red Carpet portrait at the 76th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Content Services). Picture: Alamy

According to the outlet, the case has now been handed to LAPD's Threat Management Unit.

The driver is said to have complained of back pain following the collision, and was taken to hospital by ambulance, according to CBS News.

It comes just hours before stars hit the red carpet in New York for the renowned Met Gala.

The event, dubbed fashion's biggest night of the year, is held on the first Monday in May and celebrates the opening of the Costume Institute's spring exhibition at the New York museum.