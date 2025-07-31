Jeremy Clarkson 'devastated' after Diddly Squat Farm hit by TB outbreak

31 July 2025, 14:46 | Updated: 31 July 2025, 15:34

Jeremy Clarkson revealed Clarkson's Farm had been hit by the outbreak
Jeremy Clarkson revealed Clarkson's Farm had been hit by the outbreak. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that his Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire has been hit by a widespread TB outbreak.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 65-year-old broadcaster-turned-farmer revealed on social media that his staff are "devastated' by the 'bad news".

Taking to X on Thursday, the presenter tweeted: "Bad news from Diddly Squat. We’ve gone down with TB. Everyone here is absolutely devastated".

Spanning four seasons, the Amazon show follows the former Top Gear presenter as he attempts to run his 1,000-acre farm in the Cotswolds.

Located in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, the estate rose to fame off the back of the show, with the series documenting his newly found passion for agriculture.

Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm shop as seen on the Amazon Prime reality tv documentary, Clarksons Farm. Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.
Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat farm shop as seen on the Amazon Prime reality tv documentary, Clarksons Farm. Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. Picture: Alamy

TB is a highly infectious disease caused by bacteria called Mycobacterium tuberculosis.

The disease primarily affects the lungs, but can also have a drastic impact on other parts of the body.

In a second tweet, Clarkson was seen to clarify details contained within his initial social media post.

"I should clear this up really. It’s Bovine TB that we have. It doesn’t affect people, just our poor cows," he wrote on X.

The message triggered an outpouring of support from well-wishers, with one repling: ""Thanks for clarifying, Jeremy! Hope the cows recover soon. "

The response saw the presenter bluntly reply: "They have to be culled. It’s the law."

Back in March, it was revealed that the Prince of Wales is to appear on an episode of Clarkson's Farm - with Prince George said be among the fans.

The Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs have been contacted for comment.

