Jeremy Clarkson reveals how he became 'more and more ill' filming latest series of Clarkson's Farm

The latest series of Clarkson's Farm was released on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Jeremy Clarkson has said the decline in his health which led to him undergoing life-saving surgery is evident in the new series of Clarkson’s Farm.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Top Gear presenter had two stents fitted during heart surgery in October last year after doctors discovered two vital arteries were blocked. ​​

The 65-year-old has said fans can see him “becoming more and more ill” in the latest series of his documentary, which follows him working on his Cotswolds farm.

The fourth series of the Amazon Prime show, which came out on Friday, was largely filmed in the earlier part of 2024.

Clarkson reveals he became 'more and more ill' during the latest series of Clarkson's Farm. Picture: Alamy

Discussing the latest installment of episodes, Clarkson told The Sun: “You can see me becoming more and more ill as the days go on, because I just lose my sense of humour, lose my ability to stay calm. I get in a proper old panic.

“I didn’t know at the time. I knew I wasn’t being me. Because if you don’t sleep, it very quickly has an effect.”

Clarkson revealed the stressful situations he was handling in the run-up to his hospitalisation late last year.

The former Top Gear presenter said: “I was trying to get the pub open for the August bank holiday weekend, and at the same time doing the harvest on the farm.

“And it’s very well documented I ended up in hospital with a heart problem, when you see how stressful it was trying to do those two things - there’s simply no sleep.

“I was coming back knackered from a day trying to get the pub open, and having to get straight into the tractor to do grain carting through the night.

“You can’t make the harvest wait, if it’s dry, ready and fit, as they say in farming I’ve discovered, if the wheat and barley fit you’ve got to get out there.

“God it was knackering.”

Read more: Jeremy Clarkson reveals new incentive for getting fit, that's left him 'determined not to die'

Read more: Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper replaced as Jeremy’s Top Gear co-star makes cameo

The former Top Gear presenter had two stents fitted during heart surgery in October last year. Picture: Alamy

In November last year, Clarkson issued a major health update as he told fans he was feeling “better than ever” following the life-saving heart surgery.

The 64-year-old revealed he was days from death before undergoing surgery to clear blocked arteries but assured fans he was now in a better condition.

The former Top Gear presenter had surgery after feeling unwell on holiday with doctors now insisting he must change his lifestyle.

He said in November: “I am not allowed to have fun anymore. I must live in a holier-than-thou fog of weeds, seeds and yoga. This is terrifying.”

Clarkson said he would follow the doctor’s orders so he can see his grandchildren grow up and “visit the Galapagos Islands”.

He said: “When the Grim Reaper poked his nose round the door, I decided that actually, I quite fancied living a little bit longer.“

“I want to see my grandchildren grow up. I saw the dawn this morning and it was magnificent so I’d quite like to see a few more of those too.

"Also, I still want to visit the Galapagos Islands. To achieve this, I must live on water and steamed fish and exercise.”