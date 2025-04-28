Jeremy Renner reveals 'tiny but monumental' mistake that led to near-fatal snowplough accident

28 April 2025, 09:22 | Updated: 28 April 2025, 09:54

Renner shared a photo of himself in hospital following the snow plowing accident
Renner shared a photo of himself in hospital following the snow plowing accident. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Marvel star Jeremy Renner has revealed the 'tiny but monumental' mistake he made that caused his near-fatal snowplough accident.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Renner, 54, almost died in the horror accident on New Year's Day in 2023, after being dragged under a snowplough outside his Lake Tahoe home.

He had gone out to help clear snow from his neighbours' driveways but lost control of the 14,000-pound snowcat.

The star was rushed to hospital and underwent several surgeries after breaking 38 bones and dislodging an eyeball.

In an extract from his memoir, My Next Breath, Renner said he had jumped in to save his nephew after he realised he was in danger of being crushed.

2021: Jeremy Renner seen driving a snow plough

Read more: Gene Hackman's cause of death finally confirmed in autopsy report

Read more: Harry Potter star Rupert Grint welcomes second child - as he reveals baby's name

"We were working on the long, winding driveway that climbs to an expansive parking area in front of my house," he wrote in the extract shared by the Times.

"I was in the cab of the snowcat, and Alex was on the ground attaching the Ford truck to the back of the snowcat with chains.

"We started pulling the truck out of the snow and got it unstuck. Alex went to unlatch it from the snowcat as I started to turn the snowcat around.

"But its snowblade was up high and I couldn’t quite see Alex, who was somewhere in front of me. I got out of the driver’s seat and stepped on the tracks to talk to him.

"'Before exiting the driver’s cab! — Apply parking brake,' the manual says.

"But I didn't engage the parking brake or disengage the steel tracks," Renner revealed in his upcoming memoir.

"In that moment — an innocent, critical, life-changing moment — that tiny but monumental slip of the mind would change the course of my life for ever."

The vehicle had begun sliding on the ice-covered tarmac when Renner realised his nephew was in danger.

He said he had one shot to jump across the metal tracks to get back in the cab and hit the stop button.

"My feet lost their grip on the moving tracks, and I never made it to the cab. I lurched violently forward, out of control," he explained.

"In that split second I was catapulted off the spinning metal tracks, arms flailing.

"I arced over the front of the tracks, propelled forward, down on to the hard-packed ice, where my head hit the ground hard and instantly gashed open.

"There came terrible crunching sounds as 14,000lb of galvanised steel machinery slowly, inexorably, monotonously, ground over my body. It was a horrifying soundtrack."

Reflecting on the incident, Renner said it was an "impossible" feat to attempt.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Olympic rings are displayed during the Opening Ceremony of the London 2012 Summer Olympics on July 27, 2012

Sir Sadiq Khan backs London bid for 2040 Olympics as capital could 'knock it out of the park'

A mass shooting took place in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

1 dead and 11 injured following 'violent' and 'devastating' mass shooting at tourist hotspot as suspect killed by police

Breaking
Harvey Willgoose died after being stabbed in the chest at school. (R) Harvey's mother Caroline Willgoose at his funeral

Boy, 15, admits killing teenager Harvey Willgoose at Sheffield school - but denies murder

A still from a video on social media showing an e scooter driver overtaking cars on a dual carriageway.

Shocking moment man on e-scooter overtakes cars on A3 dual carriageway in London

Food distribution in Gaza. UN has begun hearings into Israel's obligation to "ensure and facilitate" urgently needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians

UN court begins hearings into Israel's Gaza blockade

Medical technician preparing a human blood sample for clinical testing.

Blood test for 'bad cholesterol' could more accurately predict heart disease risk, study finds

Chubby Checker performing the Twist (l) and Joe Cocker at Woodstock (r)

Chubby Checker and Joe Cocker among music legends inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Gen-Z adults consider gym membership, skincare treatments and streaming services to be 'essential' bills, survey reveals.

Gen-Z adults consider gym memberships, skincare treatments and streaming services to be 'essential' bills, survey reveals
A Liverpool fan celebrates victory in the Premier League on a rooftop near Anfield, Liverpool.

Pictured: Liverpool celebrates as club wins 20th league title to equal Manchester United's record

UPFs have been linked to thousands of deaths every year

Thousands of UK deaths every year linked to ultra-processed foods

.

Trump thinks Zelenskyy is ready to 'give up' Crimea in bid to achieve peace deal

The incident involved a Clearwater Ferry at the Memorial Causeway.

One dead as police declare 'mass casualty incident' after boat crashes into ferry carrying 40 people

People attend a candlelight vigil near the scene where a car drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival on April 27, 2025.

Man charged with murder after 11 people, including child aged five, killed in Vancouver vehicle attack

A view of homes

Over-60s owner-occupiers ‘sitting on £2.89 trillion of net housing wealth’

A group of UK primary schoolchildren leave the school hall after assembly - only legs and feet showing.

Parents to save £50 a year due to new bill aimed at making school uniforms cheaper

BRITAIN-HEALTH-POLITICS-NHS

NHS app reform leads to 1.5 million fewer appointments being missed, ministers reveal

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman's cause of death finally confirmed in autopsy report

Sarah Edmilao, a member of the Filipino community

Child aged five among victims of car ramming in Vancouver - as death toll predicted to rise
Michelle Visage has paid tribute to Jiggly Caliente

Michelle Visage pays tribute to 'angel' Jiggly Caliente following death of RuPaul's Drag Race star at 44
New York,

Harry Potter star Rupert Grint welcomes second child - as he reveals baby's name

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon

Israel launches air strike on Beirut as it claims to be targeting Hezbollah facilities

Police remain in the area

'Key suspect' in crossbow and firearm attack in Leeds in critical condition, police confirm
Police remain in the area

Community in shock following attack in broad daylight on Leeds street

Ryan

Dad charged after 14-year-old son killed after van crashes into tree on M6

Fans of Liverpool hold up scarfs, as they sign 'You'll Never Walk Alone' during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield

Liverpool win Premier League after thrashing Tottenham 5-1 to equal Manchester United's record
Evidence markers and Vancouver Police vehicles sit at a scene after a driver killed multiple people Saturday during a Filipino community festival Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Death toll rises to 11 day after car drives into crowd in Vancouver

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan gave a glimpse at Archie and Lilibet on social media.

Meghan shares rare glimpse of her 'little loves' Archie and Lilibet picking flowers

Vancouver police secure the scene after a car drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday April 26, 2025. (Rich Lam/The Canadian Press via AP)

Charles and Camilla 'profoundly saddened' by Vancouver ramming attack that left nine dead

The late Queen was meant to publicly lead the 75th anniversary of VE Day in 2020, but the Covid pandemic scuppered plans.

Poignant commemorations mark first VE Day without late Queen

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News