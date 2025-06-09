Jessie J opens up about 'worst day so far' amid breast cancer battle: 'Panic, fear, tears – then corn on the cob'

The pop star, 37, opened up to fans on Instagram about her battle with the illness after she revealed earlier this month that she had been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer. Picture: Instagram

By Frankie Elliott

Jessie J says she has experienced her "worst day so far" as she continues to receive treatment for breast cancer.

The pop star, 37, opened up to fans on Instagram about her battle with the illness after revealing earlier this month that she had been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

Writing for her 13.9 million Instagram followers, the Brit said: "Had my worst day so far yesterday since my diagnosis and the busiest three months I’ve had in years.

"Work. Toddler. Cancer. Life etc had my mind… Panic attacks/tears/big fears/anger/overwhelm/Bad.

The artist then shared how she dealt with these setbacks, adding: “And you know what helped? I ate a corn on the cob. Turns out it’s extremely hard to panic or cry while eating one. Highly recommend. [Instant] mood shift.”

The Price Tag star, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, went on to say it was was key to “acknowledge fear anger sadness panic… and let it come up and come out".

“Holding it in won’t make it go away. In any challenging situation in life," she continued.

Writing for her 13.9 million Instagram followers, the Brit said she "Had my worst day so far yesterday since my diagnosis". Picture: Instagram

"So when I posted what I did yesterday about my current challenge in life, also while making light of the situation.

"That was one day in 10 weeks that I just lost it and was completely drowned in all the negative and bad feelings any cancer journey can bring. Which is healthy and needed IMO."

Cornish also addressed the well-intentioned messages from fans and friends telling her not to focus on “the negative” or “to beat this you have to stay strong”, “good thoughts only”.

“Don’t get me wrong I know all are meant with [good] intention and love,” she said.

“But it’s sparked me thinking about how interesting it is in what we individually see as being strong.

“I have always advocated for being real. Honest in your feelings. We cannot heal what we don’t acknowledge.

“I will cry. I will be scared. I will panic. I will feel all of it for a minute or even a full day.

“And then eat a [corn on the cob] or listen to a song that lifts me up. Or laugh with a friend… and then go and be Mum, and go to work and show up and be what I feel 90 per cent of the time.

"Strong, fearless, healthy, and make some jokes about it all because that’s my way.

"But I will not ignore the 10 per cent that is fear and the sadness.”

Jessie J is confirmed to be performing at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 on Sunday, June 15, at Wembley Stadium in London.