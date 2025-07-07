'I am OK': Jessie J reveals cancer operation success in positive health update

Jessie J attends the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Pop star Jessie J has said her cancer has not spread following a successful operation to remover one of her breasts.

The Price Tag singer shared the positive news with her fans on Monday.

Her emotional update accompanied a video of her son taken the night before surgery, where Jessie can tells him "mummy is going to be Ok."

The next day, she wrote on Instagram: "And…I AM OK

"Results = I have NO cancer spread.

"Happy tears are real.

"Thank YOU for the prayers, the love, the well wishes, the joy and all the positive energy."

"This video is from the night before my surgery • We called it baby boy. You are my biggest ray of light and with you in my life the darkness will never win.

"Lots of healing to go and one more surgery to make these cousins look more like sisters. But for now it’s gratitude time and I am changing my name to The LopJess monster."

Fans and celebrity friends filled there comments congrualting her on the exciting news.

Last week, Jessie shared in a post-surgery update that she is missing being "an active mum/human the most."

The artist, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, and her partner Chanan Safir Colman, had a son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, in May 2023.

She wrote: "But it's been nice to slow down and Sky is having a blast with Nanny and Grandad.

A picture Jessie J shared post surgery as she waited for results. Picture: Instagram

It's still uncomfortable / a little painful but I can handle that. I'm doing my exercises and taking all the healthy things. I have been trying to eat super clean."

The singer also revealed she has stopped taking pain medication, saying it is "just not my thing".

Jessie J revealed her diagnosis with early stage breast cancer in June.

She stressed that it had been caught "early".

She said at the time that she would "disappear" shortly after Capital's Summertime Ball on 15 June to have the surgery.

"It’s a very dramatic way to get a boob job! I am gonna disappear for a bit after [the] Summertime Ball to have my surgery. And I will come back with massive t**s and more music,” she said.