Jessie J clarifies she is not cancer free after 'misunderstanding' over Instagram post

Jessie J posted from hospital earlier this week as she recovered from her mastectomy. Picture: Instagram/jessiej

By Jennifer Kennedy

Singer Jessie J has confirmed that her cancer has not "all gone" after a previous post where she shared her hopes to be rid of the disease was misinterpreted.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jessie J said on Instagram that a previous post where she had shared a list of pros and cons of breast cancer surgery had been misunderstood.

She said the first "pro" that she included on the list, that "the cancer has all gone", was "a positive affirmation not a fact." She said she had added the 'fingers crossed' emoji beside the statement, believing it would be understood that she was expressing hope that the surgery would be successful.

The singer said she does not yet have her results following the procedure, which she underwent less than a week ago.

Jessie added that the confusion was "my fault for not being clearer."

She said: "I pray it will be true soon but the journey of cancer isn't that simple unfortunately."

Read More: Bezos' bride Lauren Sanchez shares first picture with new husband after star-studded ceremony

Read More: Rod Stewart says Britain should ‘give Farage a chance’

Jessie J posted a statement to her Instagram clarifying the misunderstanding. Picture: Instagram/jessiej

In a later post, the 37-year-old musician said she was taking a break from social media "to focus on my recovery and not saying stuff that gets twisted or misread."

The Price Tag singer revealed her diagnosis with early stage breast cancer earlier this month.

She stressed that it had been caught "early."

Jessie J attends the Capital Summertime Ball 2025 at Wembley Stadium. Picture: Alamy

She said at the time that she would "disappear" shortly after Capital's Summertime Ball on 15 June to have the surgery.

"It’s a very dramatic way to get a boob job! I am gonna disappear for a bit after [the] Summertime Ball to have my surgery. And I will come back with massive t**s and more music,” she said.