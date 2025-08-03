Jessie J admitted to hospital with fluid on lungs and infection just six weeks after breast cancer surgery

Jessie J revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in June of this year. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Jessie J has revealed she was admitted to hospital with fluid on her lungs and an infection after undergoing breast cancer surgery six weeks ago.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The singer, 37, disclosed she had breast cancer in June of this year before having surgery later that month.

Sharing a photo of an IV cannula in her hand on her Instagram story, she said she had been admitted to hospital on Saturday.

"How I spent the last 24 hours," she said.

Read more: BBC launches probe into 'drug use' on Strictly Come Dancing

Read more: Dua Lipa says she is 'so grateful' after being honoured with Kosovo citizenship by country's president

Jessie J has revealed that she has been rushed to hospital with an infection and fluid on her lungs six weeks after undergoing breast cancer surgery. Picture: Instagram/jessiej

"6 weeks post surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned.

"I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung. IT IS NOT A BLOOD CLOT THANK GOD.

"They ran a lot of tests, which ended up showing I have an infection (still trying to figure out what) and a little fluid on my lungs.

Download the LBC app now. Picture: LBC

"Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night (I hate being in hospital) and will continue the investigation as an outpatient."

She also posted several other words to Instagram, including how she has been forced to "change plans" for her career this year, which has been "frustrating".

She then said how getting the all clear "was and is incredible" but added, "that result didn't speed up or make the recovery from the surgery any easier physically".

One of her most recent performances this year was at Capital's Summertime Ball in June.