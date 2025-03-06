Jesy Nelson breaks down in tears as she opens up about pregnancy 'complications' in emotional update

Jesy Nelson breaks down in tears as she gives pregnancy update. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

Jesy Nelson has revealed she is facing pregnancy "complications" in an emotional update on her twins.

The Little Mix star broke down in tears as she revealed that she had been diagnosed with pre-twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome.

Sharing a video with her partner, Zion Foster, on Instagram, Nelson explained that one or both of the babies could be at risk of death.

She said she was having twice-weekly scans to monitor the complications.

"We wanted to let you in on our journey of what we’ve been going through," Nelson said.

She continued: "We are having identical twins which is so exciting – we cannot believe it.

"But, unfortunately, there are complications that come with having identical twins.

"The type of twins we are having are called mono/di twins and so normally most twins will have two placentas that they feed off of.

"But when you have mono/di twins, that means your twins live off one placenta which can lead to lots of complications – one of them being one baby might take all the nutrients which, and it’s really awful to say, but could lead to both babies dying."

The singer said she is currently pre-stage TTTS (twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome).

"I am being monitored very closely and I have to go and be scanned twice a week," she said.

"The current situation is that every time I’ve gone it has got a little bit worse but we are just hoping and praying for the best."

Nelson said she felt "blessed" to be pregnant with twins but added: "It’s just really sad that it does come with these complications.

"We had no clue that this kind of thing happens when you have twins.

"We just really want to raise awareness about this, because there are so many people who don’t know about this."

The star returned to social media at the start of the year to announce that she was pregnant with the twins.

Sharing a picture of her growing baby bump, she captioned the post: "She's eating for 3 now."