Jesy Nelson shares health update from hospital following emergency surgery to save unborn twins

31 March 2025, 12:33

Jesy Nelson has given an update on her twins
Jesy Nelson has given an update on her twins. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

Jesy Nelson has shared a health update from hospital after having emergency surgery to save her unborn twins.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The singer, 33, previously revealed that she had been diagnosed with pre-twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS), with the operation intended to prevent complications around the condition.

Sharing a Mother's Day update on Instagram, she said she was recovering in hospital following its "success".

Nelson said her "pre-stage" TTTS had "cleared up" as she thanked "the most amazing doctors".

Read more: Tearful Jesy Nelson having emergency surgery as twin pregnancy complications ‘have got worse’

Read more: Jesy Nelson breaks down in tears as she opens up about pregnancy 'complications' in emotional update

"Hey guys, so we just wanted to give you guys an update, because we know it's been a while," she said.

"I don't know if you can see, we are still in hospital so I've been recovering, but we have some amazing news.

"The TTTS has cleared up, the operation was a success, which is just absolutely incredible. We are so, so lucky to have the most amazing doctors.

"Basically, the situation we're in now is my cervix is very, very short, so I can't leave the hospital because my waters could break at any point and I'm still very, very early.

"I can't leave the hospital until I'm a certain amount of weeks, so every week we're just like, 'Please, please, please, stay in there'."

She added that she and partner Zion Foster are "so grateful" her twins are surviving and "are still going strong".

Musician Foster also revealed in the video that he is going to run the London Marathon in the next few weeks for the helpline Twins Trust.

As of Monday morning, his JustGiving page had raised more than £2,500 of a £25,000 target.

Nelson encouraged followers to donate, saying that "anything you can give", helps fund and support families.

She has previously said her twins were monochorionic diamniotic (MCDA), meaning they share a single placenta but have their own separate sacs.

According to the NHS website, TTTS affects 10 to 15% of identical twins who share a placenta, and it "can have serious consequences".

The condition is caused by abnormal connecting blood vessels in the twins' placenta which leads to an imbalanced blood flow from one twin, known as the donor, to the recipient twin, leaving one baby with a greater blood volume than the other.

Nelson, who announced her pregnancy in January, left Little Mix in December 2020 after nine years in the successful girl group.

The girl group, which was formed on The X Factor in 2011, also featured Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall as members.

After she left, Nelson released her first solo single, Boyz, featuring Nicki Minaj, in 2021, followed by Bad Thing in 2023.

