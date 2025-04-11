Jesy Nelson gives pregnancy update from hospital as she shows off growing baby bump

11 April 2025, 20:19

Jesy Nelson has shared a pregnancy update
Jesy Nelson has shared a pregnancy update. Picture: TikTok

By Emma Soteriou

Jesy Nelson has shared a pregnancy update from hospital, showing off her growing baby bump.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nelson, 33, previously revealed that she had been diagnosed with pre-twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome (TTTS) and had to have an emergency operation to prevent complications around the condition.

Following the successful procedure, the star was advised to stay in hospital until she reaches a certain number of weeks in her pregnancy.

The Little Mix star shared some of the items that had been helping with her pregnancy in a TikTok video.

"I thought I'd come on here today and share with you some of my must-have items that I've been using for my whole pregnancy," she said

Read more: Jesy Nelson shares health update from hospital following emergency surgery to save unborn twins

Read more: Tearful Jesy Nelson having emergency surgery as twin pregnancy complications ‘have got worse’

She said she had been using body treatment oil on her belly to prevent stretch marks.

"It could just be good genes, but I do have stretch marks in other places, but it's been amazing," Nelson said.

She added: "I love it because it smells amazing. And it's really hydrating and genuinely I feel like it's been so moisturizing for my skin."

The singer went on to show off her baby belly as "proof" she did not have any stretch marks.

"This is a big old belly. I've got twins in there by the way guys, so look, there's no stretch marks," she said from her hospital room.

Nelson also showed off her favourite pyjamas, which have helped with her growing belly during the pregnancy.

"They're just so comfy, and I could not live without them," she said.

