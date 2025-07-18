Fans chant 'nothing beats a Jet2 holiday' at Jess Glynne concert

Jess Glynne usually closes her shows with Hold My Hand, which has become her signature song. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Fans have reportedly started turning up to Jess Glynne concerts just to shout “nothing beats a Jet2 holiday,” over her hit Hold My Hand in a viral craze.

The budget airline has been using the 2015 hit for years to advertise its package deals and the ads have most recently been dubbed over by actress Zoë Lister.

Glynne has taken to closing her sets with the hit and videos on TikTok have shown fans waiting for the chorus before chanting the now famous advert. Some were even pictured with signs reading “nothing beats a Jet2 holiday”.

Lister appeared on Capital FM earlier this week to chat about the experience. She was asked by breakfast DJ Chris Stark if she could say the iconic lines while he played Hold My Hand in a set at Newmarket Racecourse.

Lister agreed and, before thousands of people, she read: “Nothing beats a Jet2holiday. And right now you can save £50 per person, that’s £200 off for a family of four.”

The advert has also sparked countless memes, with Lister’s voiceover and Hold My Hand soundtracking videos of flight disasters and fights on planes.

The craze has become such that it has even reached US audiences, and “what is a jet 2 holiday” searches have started booming on Google, according to Forbes.

Lister starred in 56 episodes of Hollyoaks in the mid-2000s as Zoe Carpenter, although many fans did not realise she had later become the voice of Jet2.

She has said that she has not personally taken advantage of the offer but has enjoyed the exposure and how easy the job was.

"They listen to your voice reel and they're like 'that's the sound we want',” she told Yorkshire Post. “It felt like a gift of a job.”

She added: "Then it just sort of escalated. They said actually we want you for the campaigns as well. And I was like, great. Now it's just been ticking over every year since then, which has been marvelous.

"I do really like saying 'package holidays you can trust'. I say it almost every day of my life."