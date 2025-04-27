Michelle Visage pays tribute to 'angel' Jiggly Caliente following death of RuPaul's Drag Race star at 44

Michelle Visage has paid tribute to Jiggly Caliente. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

RuPaul's Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente has been remembered as an "angel" who brought laughter to the world by Michelle Visage, following her death at the age of 44.

Her family had announced on Thursday that the Filipino-US drag performer, who took part in the original US competition during season four, had part of her leg amputated due to a "severe infection".

Caliente, real name Bianca Castro-Arabejo, has also appeared in hit LGBT+ drama Pose, and was set to judge the latest season of spin-off programme, Drag Race Philippines.

Pose actress Michaela Jae Rodriguez, the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe TV award, said in an Instagram story she was going to "really miss" Caliente.

The drag queen's family wrote on Instagram that she was "cherished by many" for her career, and died on Sunday at 4.42am "surrounded by her loving family and close friends".

Jiggly Caliente attends International Drag Day at World Of Wonder in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Getty

The full statement from Castro's family on Instagram said: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente.

"Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.

"A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity.

"She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world."Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light.

"Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever."She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered.

"The statement also said she was born on November 29 1980.