RuPaul's Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente dies days after having leg amputated following infection

27 April 2025, 12:04 | Updated: 27 April 2025, 12:39

Jiggly Caliente has died
Jiggly Caliente has died. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

RuPaul's Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente has died aged 44, her family have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

They had announced on Thursday that the drag performer, who took part in the original US competition during season four, had part of her leg amputated due to a "severe infection".

Caliente, real name Bianca Castro, has also appeared in hit LGBT+ drama Pose, and was set to judge the latest season of spin-off programme, Drag Race Philippines.

Her death come after The Vivienne, a star of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, was found dead aged 32 earlier this year.

A Sunday statement from Castro's family on Instagram said: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente.

"Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.

"A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity.

Read more: RuPaul breaks silence in emotional tribute to The Vivienne as Drag Race star dies aged 32

Read more: The Vivienne's sister shares heartbreaking update on Drag Race star's death

Jiggly Caliente.
Jiggly Caliente. Picture: Alamy

"She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.

"Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light.

"Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever.

"She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered."

The statement also said she was born on November 29 1980.

Jiggly Caliente
Jiggly Caliente. Picture: Alamy

Underneath the post, fellow drag stars from the reality show franchise Courtney Act, Laganja Estranja, and Cheryl The Queen paid tribute.

Estranja wrote: "So heartbreaking, such a kind, caring soul!! She will be greatly missed."

Cheryl wrote: "We will love you forever and always Jiggly."

Caliente appeared in Ryan Murphy's LGBT+ drama Pose as Veronica Ferocity, who competes in drag balls as a member of the House Ferocity, and US comedies Broad City and Saturday Night Live.

Following coming out as transgender, she was also in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season six and was later appointed a judge when Drag Race Philippines began airing in 2022.

She moved from the Philippines to New York when she was a child.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tigst Assefa wins the women's elite race during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday April 27, 2025.

Ethiopian runner Assefa sets women's-only record at London Marathon, as Kenyan Sawe wins men's elite race

Ryan Reynolds with fans

Ryan Reynolds says he 'feels at home' in Wrexham, with club now only one promotion away from Premier League

Youth Demand activists disrupted the race

Gaza activists Youth Demand jump in front of London Marathon elite runners on Tower Bridge to disrupt race

Fun runners cross Tower Bridge during the 2024 London Marathon in central London on April 21, 2024

London Marathon road closures: Everything you need to know about Sunday's race, as route changes revealed

People queue to visit the tomb of Pope Francis a day after his funeral, in Santa Maria Maggiore basilica in Rome on April 27, 2025

First images of Pope's tomb published, as mourners visit 'simple' coffin after private ceremony following vast funeral

Who's running the London Marathon on Sunday?

Celebrities and MPs among London Marathon runners as record numbers gather at the start line

2,010 UK adults found the NHS was among the top concerns for the public.

Tough policies to transform health not viewed as ‘nanny-statism’, poll reveals

Vancouver police secure the scene after a car drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Nine people killed after SUV slams into crowd at Vancouver street festival, as man arrested

Tired

A third of Britons say financial anxiety keeps them awake at night

Exclusive
Survey Indicates Scotland Have Different Views On Migration From Rest Of UK

Dodgy advisers posing illegally as immigration lawyers to face fresh crackdown under new bill

Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn: Fatal Fury - Fight Night

Chris Eubank Jr wins middleweight bout against Conor Benn

Police are at the scene of a "serious incident" near where the Otley Run pub crawl takes place in Leeds

Counter terror police take over investigation into 'serious incident' in Leeds after firearm and crossbow recovered

Ryan Reynolds co-owner of Wrexham celebrates the opening goal with wife Blake Lively

Wrexham promoted to Championship as Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively celebrate in stands

The reality TV star and campaigner, 30, has reportedly been dating Mr Stacey for less than a year

Love Island star Georgia Harrison announces she is expecting first child with partner Jack Stacey

Ismaila Sarr of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring a goal in the FA Cup semi final

Crystal Palace secure place in FA Cup final for third time after 3-0 victory over Aston Villa

Valerie the dachshund disappeared during a camping trip back in 2023

Miracle in the outback: Joy as mini dachshund found safe and well after spending 529 days alone in Australian wilderness

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage after an Israeli army airstrike in Gaza City on Saturday

Ten dead - including children - after Israeli air strike flattens three-storey home in Gaza
Police remain in the area

Three injured after 'serious incident' in Leeds after 'man with weapons' arrested near popular pub crawl route
a british police car

Horror as 'human remains' found in wooded area in popular seaside town, with police 'searching abandoned caravan'
Protesters from Just Stop Oil take part in what it claims will be their last direct action protest outside Downing Street, central London. Picture date: Saturday April 26, 2025.

Car 'drives slowly into Just Stop Oil protesters' blocking central London road on 'final march'
Celtic players celebrate victory in the William Hill Premiership following the William Hill Premiership match at Tannadice Park, Dundee. Picture date: Saturday April 26, 2025.

Celtic win Scottish Premiership in style with 5-0 Dundee thrashing

A new tourist tax will hit a UK city.

Major UK city will soon charge 'tourist tax' for overnight stays

Philip Lowrie has died

Original Coronation Street star Philip Lowrie dies aged 88

German ambassador Miguel Berger

EU youth mobility scheme is 'no-brainer', German ambassador to UK tells LBC

rowds during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City

Hundreds of thousands gather for Pope's funeral, as mourners reminded of Francis' call to 'build bridges, not walls'
Lisa Nandy

TV licence fee 'unenforceable' and 'unfair to women', Culture Secretary warns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The late Queen was meant to publicly lead the 75th anniversary of VE Day in 2020, but the Covid pandemic scuppered plans.

Poignant commemorations mark first VE Day without late Queen

Lilibet is Meghan and Harry's second child

Princess Lilibet's American accent heard for first time, as Meghan and Harry's daughter gives verdict on mother's jam
Prince William (c) during the Pope's funeral in St. Peter's Square, April 26, 2025, in Vatican City

William pays respects to Pope Francis on behalf of King as he gathers with world leaders in Vatican City

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

c

The last minute rescue of British Steel is not a win. It demonstrates how uncompetitive our nation has become
Cedric Neal, Desmonda Cathabel, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Femi Akinfolarin and Laura Delany, in the Hadestown.

Hadestown: A wonderful West End spectacle with memorable music

President Zelenskyy

Defiant and unrepentant: My meeting with Zelenskyy, writes Andrew Marr

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades.

The UK is stuck in a morass of mediocrity triggered by indecisive action over two decades

Kanye West recently went on an "antisemitic rampage" on X.

There can be no debate about Kanye West - he clearly hates Jewish people and should be challenged on it
My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring

My apprenticeship took me from school leaver to radio producer at 19 - here’s why it’s a path worth exploring
David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China is targeting critics on British soil - so why is David Lammy rolling out the red carpet?
Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?

Now that Trump has released the classified files on JFK when is the UK going to do the same with Diana and David Kelly?
Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer.

Kim Leadbeater’s Assisted Dying Commission makes a safe Bill even safer

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

Why should alcohol be allowed at the World Cup in Saudi Arabia?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News