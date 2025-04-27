RuPaul's Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente dies days after having leg amputated following infection

Jiggly Caliente has died. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

RuPaul's Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente has died aged 44, her family have said.

They had announced on Thursday that the drag performer, who took part in the original US competition during season four, had part of her leg amputated due to a "severe infection".

Caliente, real name Bianca Castro, has also appeared in hit LGBT+ drama Pose, and was set to judge the latest season of spin-off programme, Drag Race Philippines.

Her death come after The Vivienne, a star of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, was found dead aged 32 earlier this year.

A Sunday statement from Castro's family on Instagram said: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente.

"Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.

"A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity.

"She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world.

"Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light.

"Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever.

"She will be deeply missed, always loved, and eternally remembered."

The statement also said she was born on November 29 1980.

Underneath the post, fellow drag stars from the reality show franchise Courtney Act, Laganja Estranja, and Cheryl The Queen paid tribute.

Estranja wrote: "So heartbreaking, such a kind, caring soul!! She will be greatly missed."

Cheryl wrote: "We will love you forever and always Jiggly."

Caliente appeared in Ryan Murphy's LGBT+ drama Pose as Veronica Ferocity, who competes in drag balls as a member of the House Ferocity, and US comedies Broad City and Saturday Night Live.

Following coming out as transgender, she was also in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season six and was later appointed a judge when Drag Race Philippines began airing in 2022.

She moved from the Philippines to New York when she was a child.